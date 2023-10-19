‘We are going to work on adding more positivity to your life’: Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to change a famously ill-tempered icon’s outlook

Having evolved from a fiercely competitive and relentlessly driven superstar into one of the elder statesmen of wholesomeness, Arnold Schwarzenegger is much more likely to be found handing out sage words of wisdom and offering encouraging urgings of positivity these days than trying to get one over on his rivals and competitors.

The action icon’s social media feeds in particular have become a constant barrage of uplifting soundbites, anecdotes, and encouragement being showered in the direction of his millions of followers, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew this time after attempting to rectify the lifetime of misery and discontent that’s defined every aspect of Oscar the Grouch‘s existence.

That’s right; the Austrian Oak, bodybuilding legend, cinematic titan, real estate mogul, bestselling author, and former Governor of California seems convinced that he can do unthinkable, which all started with the most unexpected of exchanges when the resident grump of Sesame Street decided that Schwarzenegger’s relentless positivity needed taken down a peg or two.

Oscar, we are going to work on adding more positivity to your life. https://t.co/sNNRz2MJ2T — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 18, 2023

Effectively Arnold’s version of “I can fix him,” you get the sneaking suspicion that not even the man who single-handedly took down a Predator and delayed the inevitability of Judgement Day on more than one occasion has what it takes to transform Oscar the Grouch into a happy-go-lucky, upbeat slab of dumpster-residing felt.

We’d love to see him try, though, if only because watching Schwarzenegger and Oscar go head-to-head is destined to stir up feelings in an entire generation who grew up utterly enamored by both.