‘I can get my own yacht’: Arnold Schwarzenegger turned down an invitation from eternal rival Sylvester Stallone for hilariously petty reasons

Some rivalries are destined to burn eternally, even if the two people who spent so long at loggerheads eventually put their difference aside to become the best of friends. For irrefutable proof, look no further than Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

We’re not suggesting that the veteran action stars remain locked in a battle of oneupmanship and figurative d*ck-measuring even after all these years, but it’s an interesting coincidence that they both made their first-ever TV shows and headlined deep dive Netflix documentaries at almost exactly the same time.

As it turns out, Schwarzenegger wouldn’t even accept an invitation to join the Rocky and Rambo icon a yacht trip, explaining to People that if he really wanted to hop onto a boat and venture out into the open seas, he’s more than capable of simply buying his own.

“Sly calls me: ‘Want to come on the yacht?’ What, do you think I’m going to ask, ‘When can I have dinner?’ It’s not going to happen. I can get my own yacht. That’s not my trip. I can’t even relax under those circumstances.”

Even the hypothetical prospect of Arnold and Sly putting on their shorts and sandals to smoke cigars on a yacht is endlessly fascinating, but the former Governor of California clearly wasn’t even going to sanction the idea. In fact, the only surprise is that he didn’t go right out and purchase a vessel of his own and invite Stallone to embark on an adventure that was expressly on his terms, such is the way their rivalry has developed over the decades.