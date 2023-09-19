‘I consider myself like the last of the dinosaurs’: Sylvester Stallone happily ignores eternal rival Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent resurgence

Even though they’re the best of friends these days and have been for quite some time, whether it be through accident or design, the eternal rivalry between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone will never really be over.

After the latter made the jump to the small screen to headline a TV series for the very first time in Paramount Plus hit Tulsa King, what happened to be the latter’s next project? That’s right, it was the Austrian Oak’s episodic debut in Netflix smash hit FUBAR, which proved to be an monster-sized hit that was swiftly renewed for a second season.

The former Governor of California also became the subject of an in-depth Netflix documentary series called Arnold, and what’s Stallone’s next project? You guessed it, an in-depth Netflix documentary series called Sly. The veteran duo will never not be nipping at each other’s heels, with the Rocky and Rambo legend omitting one name in particular when he reflected on his legacy to ET Canada.

“You can’t be prepared for this…the longevity of this career is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait. Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema, it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium. I consider myself like the last of the dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that. But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. I mean it’s been almost 50 years… So I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

Funnily enough, it wasn’t that long ago that Stallone referred to himself and Schwarzenegger as “the last two tyrannosaurs.” And yet, he’s suddenly decided to repeat almost the exact same soundbite while admitting his arch-nemesis entirely.