‘We had so much in common’: Prince Harry eyed a Royal ‘spare’ as his ally, bonded with their ‘simmering rivalry’ that matched one between him and Prince William

As the paperback edition of Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare hits shelves on October 22, 2024, Royal observers are eager to revisit the Duke of Sussex’s history. For instance, the book reveals how Harry dreamed about an unlikely alliance with another “spare.”

The concept of the “spare” in royal families refers to the younger siblings of the heir apparent. These individuals are raised with the knowledge that they may need to step into the role of monarch if something happens to their older sibling. This position often comes with unique pressures and challenges, as the “spare” must be prepared for a role they may never actually assume.



In Harry’s case, he grew up as the younger brother of Prince William, who is second in line to the British throne. This dynamic shaped much of Harry’s experiences within the royal family and, as he reveals in his book, led him to identify with another royal figure who had occupied a similar position. Of course, Harry was not the only “spare” in Royal history, a title that he shared with his great-aunt and the late Queen’s sister Princess Margaret, or “Aunt Margo.”

How did Princess Margaret help shape Prince Harry?

Princess Elizabeth made her first public speech at the age of 14, on the 13th of October 1940, with a radio address to the children of the Commonwealth, many of them living away from home due to the war. Her younger sister, Princess Margaret, joined in at the end. pic.twitter.com/owSbvYDSk4 — Doug (@colour_history) October 13, 2024

Princess Margaret, the younger sister of Queen Elizabeth II, was once the “spare” to her sister’s “heir.” Like Harry, she lived in the shadow of an older sibling destined for the throne. This shared experience, according to Harry, created a potential for connection between them despite their generational gap.

In Spare, Harry writes fondly about his great-aunt. He notes that they shared “12.5 percent” of their DNA, but more importantly, they shared the experience of being the “spare” in their respective generations. Harry reflects on this connection: “We had so much in common. Two spares. Her relationship with Granny wasn’t an exact analog of mine with Willy, but pretty close.”

The prince goes on to draw parallels between their experiences, noting the “simmering rivalry” and “intense competition” that characterized both relationships. He even compares Princess Margaret to his own mother, Princess Diana, describing them both as “rebels” and “sirens” within the royal family.

However, it’s worth noting that despite this potential for connection, Harry’s actual relationship with Princess Margaret seems to have been somewhat distant. In fact, one of the most memorable interactions he recounts in the book involves a rather puzzling Christmas gift from his great-aunt – a biro pen with a tiny rubber fish wrapped around it, which Harry described as “cold-blooded.”

Nevertheless, Harry’s view of Princess Margaret as a potential ally, despite their limited personal relationship, speaks volumes about the isolation he may have felt within the royal family. It suggests he actively sought understanding from those who might have shared similar experiences. This lack of connection with his family would lead to Harry’s decision to step back from official duties, which in turn kicked off the royal feud that keeps making headlines worldwide.

Both Spare and Harry’s Netflix documentary are a fascinating window to the entrails of life between palace walls. Even in its minor details, Harry’s testimony allows Royal followers to understand better how the pressures of duty shape each family member, ultimately sealing their fate.

