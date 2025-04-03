Wendy Williams hires ‘the most hated lawyer in New York’ to fight her guardianship

She can't afford to worry about his past when her future is at stake.

Once the famous host of her eponymous talk show on TV, Wendy Willams is now fighting for her freedom and to regain control over her life, which she lost to a court-appointed guardianship in May 2022. While it was initially put in place over concerns that Willams is unable to take care of her life, the latest alleged revelations paint the picture of manipulation and disregard aimed at the former host. But she finally has a chance to challenge it all — via her new lawyer.

In her recent wins against her guardianship and Sabrina Morrissey, the New York-based attorney who has been managing Williams’ personal, healthcare, and financial affairs, the 60-year-old didn’t just win a new neurological test but also the permission to hire a new legal team to fight her battle for her. Till yesterday, her chances of challenging the guardianship mostly hinged on “if” she gets a legal team, but not anymore.

In a chat with NewsNation, lawyer Joe Tacopina announced that he will be representing Willaims and freeing her from the assisted living institution she calls a “luxury prison.”

Now, Tacopina’s website speaks highly of the lawyer, detailing his many high profile cases that “frequently make national headlines including his successful effort to free rapper Meek Mill from prison, the investigation into the disappearance of Baby Lisa Irwin, Major League Baseball’s investigation of Alex Rodriguez, the acquittal of Sopranos actor Lillo Brancato on murder charges, and most recently, securing the acquittal of A$AP Rocky.”

But, outside in the real world, Tacopina retains the title of “the most hated lawyer in New York” and “the devil’s advocate” — terms initially coined by the New York Post back in 2011 — for majorly taking up controversial cases, like getting NYPD officer Kenneth Moreno acquitted in a rape case, defending former New York State Senator Hiram Monserrate against charges related to assaulting his girlfriend, getting an acquittal for The Sopranos actor Lillo Brancato who was facing second-degree murder charges in a 2005 shooting of a police officer, or of course, calling Donald Trump the “toughest guy” while defending him in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case. He wasn’t really a big fan of the indictment of the now-president in the case.

Now, the moral dilemma of his choices aside, Tacopina is also known for not letting public opinion sway him and his belief that everyone receives a fair trial — which is all that matters in Williams’ case.

