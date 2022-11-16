What are Sophia Grace and Rosie doing now?

From humble beginnings as two young girls making videos of themselves singing, Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland rose to fame from the moment they were discovered by comedian and host Ellen Degeneres. The home singers-turn-celebrities started their journey to fame via an adorable video of the cousin duo singing “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj. Not long after, Degeneres invited the 8 and 5-year-old viral team on her show for an interview .

Sophie Grace and Rosie quickly became household names on the Ellen set, attending award shows on behalf of the host, while interviewing celebrities such as Drake, Justin Bieber, and even their idol Nicki Minaj. The child stars’ first TV debut took place in 2011, and to this day they have not taken a break from expanding their repertoire, career, and personal growth.

What is Sophia Grace Brownlee doing right now?

Sophia Grace Brownlee is currently 19 years old, and she is a singer, fashion designer, Youtuber, and mom-to-be. The British singer has been releasing singles for a few years now, with her latest release “Little Things” debuting six months ago. The aspiring star also launched LoLoLondon in 2019, a fashion brand inspired by “young talented fashionable people”. Her role as the founder goes well beyond starting the company, as she is one of the brand designers.

In October 2022, she announced her pregnancy to the world, sharing that she and her boyfriend were expecting their first baby boy. The identity of the father is still unknown, however, Brownlee admitted the couple met at a very young age, and that the decision to have a child together came from both parties.

Brownlee has also pursued a relatively successful career as a Youtuber. With over three million followers, the influencer became quite popular through her lifestyle videos, make-up tutorials, “mukbangs”, and music videos. Recently, her channel has focused on sharing her journey as a young mom.

What is Rosie McClelland doing now?

Rosie McClelland, born in 2003, is currently 16 years old. In spite of her young age, the internet personality has been pursuing her own dreams in music through her first single “Handstand,” released in 2018. Just in May, she released her most recent single “Safe In Your Love,” amounting to nearly two million views in just four months. This comeback to music marks what her as many fans call “Sophie’s time to shine,” as the singer was often tied up to her cousin’s shadow.

Although McClelland has a less dramatic transformation than her cousin, she still holds quite a social media following. On her Instagram account, the singer has over 800 thousand followers, whereas her Youtube channel just recently reached over one million subscribers. She has also taken to Youtube as a form of entertainment, oftentimes sharing videos with friends, family, and her life as a student in England.

What does the future hold for Sophie Grace and Rosie?

Although the duo has parted ways on a professional level, they recently attended the Ellen DeGeneres show together, where they reminisced about their past, talking about their favorite moments- from meeting Drake to being with Justin Bieber on the red carpet- and even performing their own rendition of “Super Bass,” 12 years later after their first internet success. At the time, both girls had music to be released in the upcoming future.

Brownlee plans to continue posting videos on her Youtube channel, sharing her path into motherhood while discovering an entirely new world as a 19-year-old. Although she might take a break from performing, her ties to the music world aren’t expected to go anywhere soon. McClelland is still in high school, focusing on school work while still posting on Youtube and continuing her musical path independently.

In spite of their professional paths now being separated, the two cousins have confirmed time and time again that their bond is still closer than ever, constantly sharing pictures and videos together, showing exactly that they are still inseparable as friends and family.