What are the Benny Blanco allegations?

Netizens have been relentlessly critical of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s relationship. Some accuse it of being yet another example of a beautiful woman falling for an average-looking man—because, apparently, society is still doing the whole “criticizing others’ appearances in public” bit.

This widespread hateful sentiment has only fueled the internet’s collective effort to rally against a perceived common enemy. As a result, many fans disapproving of their relationship have resorted to unearthing allegations from Benny Blanco’s — real name Benjamin Joseph Levin — past. In a thread on Fauxmoi’s Subreddit, several users shared various accusations against Levin, some of which involve a young toddler. Here’s the gist of it.

What did Benny Blanco do?

Benny Blanco is currently facing backlash for past social media posts featuring revealing clips of a toddler. The videos, originally posted in 2022, were severely criticized, drawing fans to plead with the musician to take them down. According to TikTok user Bekah Day (@bekahdayyy), Levin ignored these requests until the social media platform removed the posts for him. Allegedly, the videos included clips of a child without a diaper — content that, according to Bekah, had accumulated thousands of saves.

Aside from that clip, Bekah Day revealed that prior to this incident, Levin had shared another controversial video involving the same child. In this older clip, the toddler allegedly said, “When I get bigger, I will have a big penis. Now I have a small penis.” Although Bekah, the creator exposing Levin, blurred the child’s face and muted his voice, she highlighted Levin’s caption for the video: “I don’t want to crush his dreams, but his dad has a small one.”

“These two videos alone are the definition of child exploitation,” Bekah Day stated in her TikTok video. “They should have never made it onto this app.” She has a good point, especially considering the platform’s vast audience, which could include individuals saving it onto their devices and misusing such content, spreading it even further.

At the same time, no one truly knows whether the child in Benny Blanco’s videos is his own. Some speculate that the toddler is his nephew, while others believe it could be a friend’s child — making the situation even more puzzling. “Why is he posting nude videos of a child that isn’t even his?” asked a user on Reddit.

Perhaps the moment that led to fans uncovering that the toddler in the videos may not have been Levin’s was during his interview on The Howard Stern Show, where he expresses his desire to be a father — without mentioning having kids prior to his relationship with Gomez. When Stern asked Levin about his plans for parenthood, the songwriter said, “That’s my next goal on the box,” and explained that he has many godchildren and nephews, who inspire his wish to have kids.

Beyond this confusing allegation, fans have also highlighted other controversies involving Levin since he made his relationship with Gomez public. These include accusations of stirring drama by mocking Hailey Bieber’s iPhone cases on Instagram and disrespecting Filipino cuisine at a Jolibee, in a video where he spat out the food and insulted it. Yikes.

