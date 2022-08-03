What could Britney Spears’ $15 million memoir be about?

Britney Spears is finally using her voice again, except this time the Princess of Pop isn’t making a hit song, she’s writing a book.

The 40 year-old pop icon has been extremely vocal about her life’s metamorphosis since the dissolution of her 13-year conservatorship in 2021. In the days and weeks following its termination, Britney took to social media on multiple occasions to fill her fans in on how exactly it feels to have autonomy over her life again.

“It feels so good to just BE HERE!!!!” she said in one Instagram post. “I’M HERE.”

Her happiness has been on full display, especially in light of her recent marriage to model and actor Sam Asghari. It’s been a long road, one which has been reported multiple times in various documentaries such as Framing Britney Spears, Controlling Britney Spears, and Britney vs. Spears. However, Britney has been open about her disapproval of most of those documentaries, which have likely fallen victim to either misinformation, not enough information, or inflated details.

For the first time ever, Britney is ready to share her life story with the world, and this time it’ll be in her own words. Publishing company Simon & Schuster bought the $15 million rights to her memoir, which is now in the early stages of publication. Barring a delay from a global paper shortage, her untitled memoir will be in the hands of eager readers soon enough. Until then, here’s what we can likely expect to find within its pages.

Her early career as a singer and her rise to stardom

Scott Gries/ImageDirect

From The All New Mickey Mouse Club to her breakout debut album …Baby One More Time, Britney’s memoir will likely touch on the steep hill she had to climb to get to the top. As early as 17 years old, she was already breaking records, selling out stadiums, and cementing herself as one of the most iconic artists of all time, not to mention earning the title of Princess of Pop.

Who knows if she will touch on the very public mental breakdown she experienced in 2007, but since it set in motion her 13-year conservatorship it’s not unlikely.

Naturally, Britney has stories to tell and the idea that readers will get an inside look into never-before-seen information is enough to shoot the memoir to the New York Times Bestsellers list before it even gets published. Who knows, the global paper shortage might even be an early indication of how quickly the memoir will sell out when it hits shelves around the world.

Her 13-year conservatorship and her father’s role in the matter

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Just because her conservatorship is over, that doesn’t mean Britney is ready to forgive and forget. Her legal team is currently in the trenches of a disposition with her father, Jamie Spears, who is being asked to present evidence to a judge of any and all electronic surveillance placed on Britney in the last 13 years of her conservatorship. This comes after the 2021 New York Time’s documentary Controlling Britney Spears alleged Britney’s father had Black Box Security bugged her bedroom and recorded her phone calls.

No doubt Britney will shed light on the situation in her memoir, however disturbing that truth may turn out to be. She is also likely to touch upon the strict set of guidelines she was made to abide by under her conservatorship. Some of those guidelines included the control of her finances, the administration of questionable medication, the necessity to perform onstage, and the IUD she was forced to wear to prevent getting pregnant. All are disturbing from any which angle you look at them. Until now we’ve been watching from afar. When her memoir comes out, the truth will be placed under a magnifying glass, blemishes and all.

Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Britney’s younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears is no stranger to the spotlight, having also enjoyed a fair amount of fame when she was younger and a star of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101. However, Jamie Lynn is about to get even more publicity with the release of Britney’s memoir, which is likely to mention the singer’s younger sister and her complicity in Britney’s 13-year conservatorship.

Earlier this year, just two months after Britney’s conservatorship was terminated, Jamie Lynn published her now-national-bestselling book Things I Should Have Said. In it, Jamie Lynn makes what Britney believes to be false claims about her. This prompted Britney’s team to send Jamie Lynn a cease-and-desist letter, claiming the book contained “misleading or outrageous claims.”

If there was any question as to the animosity between Britney and Jamie Lynn, look no further than an Instagram post in which Britney tells her sister, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!” She continues by saying, “I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

“The timing of your book was unbelievable,” she goes on to say “Especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!… My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls–t !!!”

It’s nothing short of guaranteed that Britney will take this opportunity to set the record straight with her own book.

Justin Timberlake

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The relationship that shaped a generation. Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake famously dated in the late ’90s to early 2000s. Over 20 years later, in February 2021 after the release of the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, the President of Pop took the opportunity to publicly apologize to Britney in an Instagram post, saying “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn or did not speak up for what was right.”

When Britney announced she was writing a memoir, she called the process “therapeutic” and said she’s “using the intellectual approach as Justin so respectfully did when he apologized to Janet and me… Although he was never bullied or threatened by his family, he took the opportunity to apologize twenty years later!!! Timing is everything!!! Good timing is the B-TCH!!!”

It’s unsure whether Britney was being genuine or facetious. We’ll find out soon enough. But one thing is for sure – he pretty much guaranteed he’ll make an appearance in the memoir.

Britney Spears’ memoir doesn’t have a working title or publication date as of yet. We Got This Covered will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.