Rob Kardarshian and OJ Simpson in court
OJ Simpson (right) and Rob Kardashian (middle) during the former's murder trial in 1995 (Photo by Vince Bucci/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images).
Category:
Celebrities

What did O.J. Simpson do to the Kardashians?

O.J. Simpson's murder trial split the Kardashian family down the middle.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 04:50 am

O.J. Simpson is dead. The 76-year-old, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers from 1969 until 1979, passed away from prostate cancer on April 10.

Recommended Videos

Beyond the United States, Simpson, whose full name was Orenthal James Simpson, was undoubtedly more well-known for his 1994 to 1995 murder trial, at the end of which he was controversially acquitted of killing his former wife Nicole Brown, and her friend, restaurant waiter Ron Goldman. The pair were found stabbed to death outside Simpson’s condominium in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles on June 12, 1994.

What some people may not know—or at least may not recall — is Simpson’s connection to the Kardashian family and the impact of his trial on them.

The late Robert Kardashian — father of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Jr. — developed a close friendship with Simpson after meeting him in 1966 through their ties to Los Angeles’ University of Southern California. Simpson was Kardashian’s best man when he married Kris Houghton (now Kris Jenner) in 1978. He lived at Kardashian’s house during a break from his then-wife Brown. Kris and Nicole became friends, and the couples regularly mingled. Khloé Kardashian has even spoken about how she and her siblings called Simpson and his ex-wife “Uncle OJ” and “Auntie Nicole.”

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that the Kardashian patriarch, a highly respected attorney, signed on as a member of the so-called dream team that defended Simpson during his murder trial — and his involvement wreaked havoc on his family, splitting them down the middle.

How did OJ Simpson’s trial affect the Kardashian family?

Robert Kardashian and his four children with Kris Jenner
Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The trial lasted for 15 months, and from the moment it began to Simpson’s climactic acquittal, the Kardashian family were at odds with each other.

Robert and Kris, who had divorced in 1991, had opposing opinions about Simpson’s guilt, increasing the rift between them. Robert remained friends with the former running back, and Kris still spent social time with Brown before her death, prompting her to question her husband’s decision to defend Simpson when he was accused of killing her.

When the press gathered outside Simpson’s home, he fled to Robert Kardashian’s house on Bundy Drive in the same Los Angeles neighborhood where Brown and Goldman were found dead. Once the initial charges against him were filed, Simpson went on the run and led police on a televised car chase after threatening to take his own life. Kardashian gave a press conference in which he read out a letter Simpson had left behind, which sounded like a suicide note. All of this angered his ex-wife further.

In turn, their four children (who were 15, 13, 9, and 7 when Nicole and Ron were killed) were divided in their alliance. Kourtney and Kim sided with their father, while Khloé and Rob Jr. were drawn to their mother.

In a 2023 interview with GQ, Kim described the situation’s impact on their lives:

“That was really tough for our family. Kourtney and I were drawn to our dad. We felt like Mom was happily remarried, so we would live with Dad. We didn’t want him to be by himself.”

Kris had already remarried and taken on the last name Jenner in April 1991, just one month after finalizing her divorce from Robert.

In 1995, Kris gave birth to her fifth child, Kendall, with Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn); she gave her the middle name Nicole in tribute to her murdered friend.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Stephen King and Donald Trump on Battle of Gettysburg
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Miss Cleo?
Call Me Miss Cleo
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Miss Cleo?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Tyler Henry married or boyfriend
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Valerie Bertinelli weight loss
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Jason Statham ready for action in the set of Expendables 4, or Expend4bles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Stephen King and Donald Trump on Battle of Gettysburg
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Donald Trump delivers a historical masterpiece, floors Stephen King with just two words
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Apr 14, 2024
Read Article What happened to Miss Cleo?
Call Me Miss Cleo
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened to Miss Cleo?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Tyler Henry married or boyfriend
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Is self-proclaimed psychic Tyler Henry married?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Read Article How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Valerie Bertinelli weight loss
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
How did Valerie Bertinelli lose weight?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Apr 14, 2024
Read Article Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Jason Statham ready for action in the set of Expendables 4, or Expend4bles
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jason Statham serve in the army?
Marco Vito Oddo Marco Vito Oddo Apr 14, 2024
Author
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, television, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management and once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase - he reached the final, but was defeated by the resident "Chaser."