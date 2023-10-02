A couple of months ago, I was at the mall casually buying a new MacBook for work when I happened upon an enlarged photo of Zendaya printed along the side of a luxury fashion store. The guy walking beside me turned and whispered to his partner as I turned and whispered to mine. “Is that Zendaya?” we said in unison, then looked at each other and laughed.

If you’ve scurried out of your humble abode in recent memory, you’ve probably seen the Emmy Award-winning actress in similar life-sized advertisements — a sleek, powder-blue purse clutched in both hands, her chin jutted out just a bit, an exposed collarbone accentuated by the airbrushed skin and the cool blue ocean off in the distance.

Zendaya is the current brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, and my reaction to seeing her photo at the mall was similar to many who came in contact with the Euphoria star at this year’s Paris Fashion Week. Although she wasn’t holding a powder blue Louis Vuitton purse or standing by the ocean, her ethereal aura elicited a similar sentiment: “Is that Zendaya?”

What someone wears to Paris Fashion Week is no measly detail. As the final leg of fashion’s most important month, it propels the industry through the rest of the year, and carries it into the following one. Some ensembles are mold-shattering, while some are quietly poignant. And then others, like Zendaya’s, are just downright elegant.

What did Zendaya wear to Paris Fashion Week 2023?

As Louis Vuitton’s current brand ambassador, it’s no surprise Zendaya showed up in one of the fashion house’s very own gowns. Pure white from head to toe, the sleek gown featured wide straps adorned with oversized gold buckles and a fit that hugged the actress’s torso before letting off at her hips into a delicate train. Two large zippers broke up the middle section of the gown, closing the fabric just above her belly button and opening up again right below her upper thigh.

One of the reasons why Zendaya is so likable is because for all the glitz and glam, she still feels like she could be your best friend. She’ll rock a baggy hoodie and some puffy suede slippers one day, and then come out on the red carpet looking like a goddess the next.

Zendaya: A mother to many, and a threat to the modelling industry pic.twitter.com/S6toK2Zj0H — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) October 2, 2023

Her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week caused an uproar on social media (the good kind). As one so aptly put it: “She’s always the main event!”

she’s always the main event! zendaya at the louis vuitton ss24 fashion show ☆pic.twitter.com/EccALyeOt1 — DUDA (@saintdemie) October 2, 2023

Zendaya has two films on the horizon, Dune: Part 2 and The Challengers. The former is set to premiere in theaters on March 15, 2024, while the latter is scheduled for April 26, 2024, pushed back from Sept. 15, 2023, due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Zendaya will play Tashi Duncan, a professional tennis player turned coach who trains her husband to become a world star. In order to combat his losing streak, Tashi enters him into a match with his biggest opponent: her ex-boyfriend and his ex-best friend.

The Challengers required both mental and physical exertion from the Emmy Award-winning actress. To such an extent that she called the filming process “terrifying.” Something tells us she’ll look anything but when the film finally premieres.