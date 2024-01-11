What films have Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro been in together?

Did anyone else realize that Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro are besties?

Sure, De Niro would likely never be caught dead using the word “bestie,” but the man did take the time to attend Lawrence’s wedding. Stories of his attendance, and Lawrence’s insistence that he leave — not in a “you need to go,” kind of way, but in a “buddy, you don’t have to be here” kind of way — sparked widespread queries, given the large age gap between the pair.

As it turns out, Lawrence and De Niro have been in several films together over the years, and in the process became longtime friends. They’re permanent fixtures in one another’s lives, at this point, and its all thanks to the stellar work of some casting directors.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert De Niro’s films

Image via 20th Century Studios

Over the years, De Niro and Lawrence have appeared in three separate films together. They first worked together all the way back in 2012, and I’d like to believe that was the start of a beautiful friendship. They worked together two more times, in the years following, and here’s hoping we’ll see more matchups in the future.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

The first film to sport that stunning Lawrence/De Niro matchup was 2012’s award-winning Silver Linings Playbook. The release earned Lawrence her first Oscar, for Best Actress, and landed her the title of second-youngest actress to ever win the award. She starred alongside Bradley Cooper, who played a troubled man with bipolar disorder, as a similarly-troubled widow. De Niro appeared in the film as Cooper’s father, and in the process laid down the foundation for a lasting friendship with Lawrence.

American Hustle (2013)

Just one year after they first worked together on Silver Linings Playbook, Lawrence and De Niro once again combined their creative talent in 2013’s American Hustle. In the black comedy crime caper, De Niro appears in a bit role — as Victor Tellegio — while Lawrence plays prominently as the odd and unpredictable Rosalyn Rosenfeld. Still, despite De Niro’s bare presence on the screen, it seems working alongside Lawrence once again only deepened the bond between them.

Joy (2015)

It’s already been nearly a decade since De Niro and Lawrence appeared in a project together, but at least they went out with a bang. In 2015, two years after American Hustle, Lawrence and De Niro produced their third award-winner in a row with Joy. The biographical dramedy puts Lawrence at its center, playing the titular Joy, a struggling mother working to juggle a tidal wave of challenges. De Niro appears in the film as Lawrence’s father, Rudy Mangano, showcasing the wonderful chemistry they’ve built up over the years.

That connection and bond clearly extends beyond the screen, and makes for one of Hollywood’s most charming friendships.