Faith Hill, country star, wife of country star and co-star of 1883 and Yellowstone, Tim McGraw, is undeniably gorgeous. The absolute picture of femininity. She was willing to jump through hoops for ‘1883’ show creator Taylor Sheridan, but she did have her limits.

According Entertainment Weekly, Hill sat down for a Variety “Actors on Actors” conversation with Friends and Scream star Courteney Cox last week. Apparently shooting was not quite as brutal as the historic trek would have been IRL, but close enough. The cast reportedly did not have bathrooms — facilitating a much greater familiarity among the cast than they would have ever wished for — they had to wear wool in 100-degree Texas heat — which is no joke, even in proper attire — and Hill laments on the relative discomfort of riding a horse while wearing a corset:

“Although it looks amazing, it’s terrible. I think I have a few ribs floating around in my body.”

Historical cosmetic accuracy

But, when asked to “stop shaving” her armpits, according to Entertainment Weekly, she demurred. The request was understandable, since shaving would not have been a priority — for the women or the men — on this wagon-train journey of Western expansion. Sheridan was determined to stay true to the story, Hill’s character would have underarm hair, and perfectly lasered armpits would be anachronistic.

As the story goes, Sheridan reportedly raised the subject while Hill and McGraw were attending a wedding. According to Hill, he called McGraw and said, “‘Who’s gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?’ And I’m thinking, can this wait? He goes, ‘No, stop tonight.'”

Left with no choice, Hill tried to persuade Sheridan to allow her to tape hair into her pits, pointing out that some of the male cast didn’t actually have beards. A solid argument. But to no avail. No shade to any women who choose to go au naturel, Hill stated, “It really grossed me out, I have to say. All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo!”

The next installment in the Yellowstone series, 1932, will follow the Dutton family during the Prohibition and Great Depression Era, and is scheduled to come out in December. The series will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

This story definitely inspires a re-watch of the hit Paramount Plus series. What a lady will do for her craft..