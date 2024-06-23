What happened to Adin Ross?

Adin Ross‘ meteoric rise to fame, followed by a series of headline-grabbing incidents, has kept him firmly in the spotlight of the digital entertainment landscape.

Born Oct. 11, 2000, in Florida, Adin David Ross began his streaming career in 2019, primarily focusing on NBA 2K content. His charismatic personality and engaging streams quickly attracted a growing fanbase, leading to collaborations with celebrities and other popular streamers.

As his popularity soared, so did the scrutiny surrounding his content and behavior both on and off-stream. That’s why Ross went from a famous Twitch celebrity to his current status as a polarizing figure in the streaming community.

Adin Ross’ many controversies, explained

Ross’s career has been marked by controversial events that bolstered his fame and led to significant repercussions. One of the most notable incidents occurred in April 2021 when he was temporarily banned from Twitch after a guest on his stream used a homophobic slur. But the controversies didn’t end there. In February 2023, he received a permanent ban from Twitch for “hateful conduct” after displaying an unmoderated chat on his stream that was flooded with racist and antisemitic messages.

Following his Twitch ban, Ross signed a deal with Kick, a rival streaming platform. This move allowed him to continue his career but also raised questions about the responsibilities of content creators and the platforms that host them. For instance, Kick has failed to punish Ross’ transphobic comments, even when he said he was in favor of the execution of trans people.

Ross’s association with controversial figures has also drawn criticism. His interactions with Andrew Tate have been particularly frowned upon. However, even a broken clock is useful twice a day. In March 2024, Ross inadvertently played a role in Tate’s arrest when he mentioned during a livestream that Tate was planning to leave Romania. This information allegedly prompted authorities to intervene, suspecting Tate might flee before his trial on rape and human trafficking charges.

More recently, Ross has ventured into organizing boxing events, which resulted in tragedy. In April 2024, he disclosed that he was no longer allowed to host boxing events in Florida after a fighter allegedly suffered brain damage during one of his matches. This incident led to the Florida Boxing Commission shutting down his “Brand Risk” boxing events. Showing his unparalleled “sensibility” about the subject, Ross explained, “One of those fat f***s got like brain damage and complained. Maybe not complained, but like, the commission, they basically got mad.”

But despite the controversies and setbacks, Adin Ross maintains a significant online presence. His YouTube channel, Adin Live, boasts over 4.4 million subscribers, and he remains active on various social media platforms.

