Brett Favre, the legendary former Green Bay Packers quarterback, has found himself in the headlines recently—and once again, it’s not for anything related to football. The three-time NFL MVP, who most of us remember as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, recently made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. The announcement has taken many by surprise. But that’s not the only thing going on in Favre’s life right now.

His current issues, explained

In recent times, Favre’s name has been tied to a massive controversy: the Mississippi welfare scandal. Brett was linked to welfare funds that were supposed to help low-income families, but were instead used for other things — like building a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi, Favre’s alma mater. More than $5 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program money went toward the construction of that facility.

He also allegedly received payments for public appearances he did not attend, and invested in a concussion research company whose founder was later convicted of wire fraud, and accused of using TANF funds for personal gain. While Favre says his intentions were good and that he wanted to benefit his community, he’s now being sued by the state to return some of those funds. In a bid to explain his actions, he said to Congress: “I wanted to help my alma mater and benefit the community. Southern Miss introduced me to the nonprofit to see if they could help with funding. I had no way of knowing that there was anything wrong with how the state funded the project, especially since it was publicly approved by many state agencies and multiple attorneys including the Attorney General.”

Despite that, Favre has already paid back $1.1 million for speaking fees he received, although Mississippi’s state auditor claims he still owes $730,000 in interest.

What happened to Brett Favre?

During a testimony before a House committee on federal welfare reform, Brett Favre revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. For those who might not be familiar, Parkinson’s is a progressive disorder that affects movement, often causing tremors, stiffness, and difficulties with balance. It’s a tough diagnosis for anyone, let alone a former pro athlete who spent decades performing at the highest level of physical excellence.

Favre testified, “sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others. I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart.”

He didn’t go into too much detail about how the disease is affecting his daily life, but the revelation alone has left many of his fans feeling shocked and concerned. They have begun sharing their sympathies and prayers for his health on social media. Nonetheless, while he hasn’t been criminally charged, his name is still being dragged through the mud. As he continues to deal with his health and legal troubles, only time will tell how this all plays out for the Hall of Famer.

