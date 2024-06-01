What happened to Bubbles, the chimpanzee who inherited $2M from Michael Jackson?

Few stories are as unique as that of Bubbles, the chimpanzee who became an inseparable companion to Michael Jackson and supposedly inherited a fortune after the King of Pop’s passing. But where is Bubbles now?

Recommended Videos

Bubbles was born in 1983 in a research facility in Texas that bred primates for animal testing. The exact details of how Bubbles came into Michael Jackson’s life are somewhat murky, with conflicting reports suggesting he was either purchased directly from the facility or a Hollywood animal trainer for $65,000. Regardless of his origins, Bubbles quickly became a central figure in Jackson’s public life.

During the height of Jackson’s fame in the 1980s, Bubbles was a constant presence. He accompanied the singer on his global “Bad” tour in 1987, sharing hotel suites and even drinking tea with dignitaries like the Mayor of Osaka, Japan. The media frenzy surrounding their relationship only added to Jackson’s eccentric reputation. Bubbles appeared in music videos, TV interviews, and public events, often dressed in matching outfits with the “Billie Jean” singer.

Despite the initial bond, Jackson and Bubbles’ relationship began to sour over time. As Bubbles grew older and stronger, he became more difficult to manage. In 2003, Jackson had to make the difficult decision to relocate Bubbles to a more suitable environment as he feared for the safety of his firstborn, Prince. The chimpanzee was moved to an animal sanctuary in California and later to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida, where he resides today. That was likely the best decision, considering the history of domesticated chimps often turning against people.

How is Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee enjoying his fortune?

The claim that Bubbles, Michael Jackson’s pet chimpanzee, inherited $2 million is a common misconception. According to the Center for Great Apes, Bubbles was not explicitly named in Michael Jackson’s will. However, a Jackson family member signed an agreement to cover Bubbles’ care costs every year. This arrangement has been honored by MJJ Productions and Jackson’s estate, which continue to send funds to help care for Bubbles.

Bubbles’ life today is a far cry from the glitz and glamour of his years with Michael Jackson. At the Center for Great Apes, he enjoys a peaceful existence, surrounded by other chimpanzees, and is looked after by dedicated staff. The sanctuary provides a naturalistic environment where Bubbles can live out his days in comfort and safety.

Despite the dramatic changes in his life, Bubbles has adapted well to his new surroundings. He is described as a gentle and intelligent chimpanzee who enjoys painting and listening to music. The sanctuary staff have noted that he has a particular fondness for classical music, which he listens to regularly.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more