What happened to CeeLo Green?

Who would have guessed that his top songs would describe how people think of him?

It seems like only yesterday that “Forget You,” the radio-friendly version of CeeLo Green’s mega-popular “F*** You” played ad nauseam in every public space. In reality, it’s been more than 14 years since Green released his Grammy-winning song. Despite consistent album releases and acting gigs, the hip hop singer has struggled to stay relevant.

Recommended Videos

Much of his troubles stem from his inability to keep his mouth shut. Green has found himself in hot water several times since his 2010 success, but the 48-year-old never seems to learn.

What made CeeLo Green famous?

CeeLo Green, born Thomas DeCarlo Callaway-Burton, got his start singing in the hip-hop group Goodie Mob in 1991. He stayed with the foursome through the late 90s, while completing side projects with other up-and-coming musicians including TLC, Outkast, Santana, Puff Daddy, and Lauryn Hill.

In 1998, Green left the band to pursue a solo career, and though his music was critically praised and featured some of the greatest names in Hip-Hop of the day – including Ludacris, Pharrell Williams, and T.I. – it was unsuccessful. Despite the critical acclaim the albums received, and radio stations picking up “Closet Freak” the sales were low, and he was dropped from the label in 2004.

Seemingly unperturbed, Green quickly formed Gnarls Barkely with the DJ Danger Mouse, and in 2006 the duo released “Crazy.” The song was ranked as the best song of the decade by Rolling Stone. Green was going through a bitter divorce at the time, and though the success was warranted, he didn’t enjoy it. He told BMI,

“We created that album from a dark place emotionally. I was going through a lot when we were recording that. I was getting a divorce. I didn’t have a deal. We did those records out of pocket, independently, so there was something very urgent about it.

Green was tapped for several theatrical songs through the late-Aughts. He was featured on The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’s soundtrack, as well as Kung Fu Panda. But his greatest success came in 2010 with the release of “F*** You.” The track, first released on YouTube, became a hit overnight, went platinum in multiple countries, and won him his first Grammy.

The song kicked off a whirlwind tour. Green appeared on talk shows, hosted awards ceremonies, fundraised for President Barack Obama, and even sang a variation of the song with Gwyneth Paltrow – as Muppets. The singer has remained busy, releasing 3 more solo albums, with 2 more in collaboration with Goodie Mob. Peppered throughout his discography is a litany of guest appearances on TV shows, a Super Bowl half-time performance alongside Madonna, and Green lent his voice to several animated projects.

Beyond creative endeavors, the singer has played spokesperson for a number of brands, including 7 Up, Duracell, M&M’s, and TYKU Sake – which he also owns a stake in. Ben Sisario of the New York Times estimated that Green made $20M on commercials alone in 2011. Green’s estimated net worth is only a fraction of that number now.

What happened to CeeLo Green’s Career?

Green might still be active, but there has been a major slowdown in his career. The singer has a bad habit of putting his foot in his mouth and shoving it even deeper with each bumbling “apology.”

The musician’s first controversy stemmed from his unimaginably thin skin. After a female journalist criticized Green’s stage performance and overall professionalism, the artist lashed out on Twitter (now X) saying, “I respect your criticism but be fair! People enjoyed last night! I’m guessing ur gay? And my masculinity offended u? well f*** U!”

The clapback from the gay community was swift, and Green quickly tried to douse the fire, saying, “Apologies gay community! what was homophobic about that?” He deleted his Tweets shortly thereafter, but clarified with Us Weekly that he “always expects[s] people to assume that everything I do is part of my character and sense of humor,” and that it “was all in good fun.”

Later that same year, Green was roundly criticized after he sang John Lennon’s “Imagine” at a New Year’s Eve party. Green changed the lyrics from:

“Nothing to kill or die for/ And no religion too,”

To

“Nothing to kill or die for/ And all religions true.”

Beatles lovers and atheists united to lambast the singer for what they saw as a substantial revision to Lennon’s lyrical vision. Green quickly apologized, saying he meant no disrespect, and that “I was trying to say a world where u could believe what u wanted that’s all.” None of these altercations were enough to slow Green’s roll, but by 2012 the singer would find himself in hot water.

On October 30, 2012, Green was accused of sexual battery by a woman he had dined with in Los Angeles. The woman claimed that Green had dosed her drink with ecstasy while the two were at dinner. She had no memory of leaving the restaurant, but awoke naked in the singer’s bed. Prosecutors were unable to gather enough evidence to file sex-related charges like rape of an intoxicated person, but they did charge Green with furnishing a controlled substance. Green pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 3 years of probation, ordered to attend AA meetings, and given 360 hours of community service.

Two days after his sentencing, Green took to social media to air his grievances, tweeting “People who have really been raped REMEMBER!!!” and “If someone is passed out they’re not even WITH you consciously! so WITH Implies consent.” Green’s deplorable comments quickly garnered attention; the singer attempted to defend himself on social media before deleting his account. When he returned to Twitter in the following days, the offending messages were gone, and with them, Green’s contract for this TBS show The Good Life.

Green abruptly left the singing competition The Voice the following year. Green has publicly denied that his departure had anything to do with the accusations made against him, but when he voiced a desire to return to the show in 2018, viewers made it clear they didn’t want him back. Green made another pass at relevance when he expressed his disappointment over “adult content” in music to Far Out magazine.

Pointing to Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B, Green claimed modern music was shameless and “pure savagery.” He claimed the women felt desperate and were using salacious gestures to get ahead. As if that wasn’t enough, Green continued, saying, “I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, [but] it comes at what cost?” He quickly walked back his statements after backlash.

Green is still an active musician, but his recent attempts to permeate the cultural zeitgeist have spectacularly backfired. It’s been a decade since his reprehensible comments about rape, but it seems former fans are more than content to say, “forget you” to CeeLo Green.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) 24 hours a day or visit RAINN.org for additional resources.