What happened to Dave Hollis and how did Rachel Hollis respond?

Rachel Hollis, the ex-wife of Dave Hollis, has officially broken her silence after the former Disney distribution chief tragically passed away in his home in Austin, Texas, over the weekend.

As previously reported, Dave, who died on Feb. 11 at 47, was hospitalized for heart-related problems before his untimely passing. Since the tragedy, details surrounding the cause of death have yet to be revealed. On Feb. 14, a day after the news regarding Dave’s passing went public, Rachel took to her Instagram page to release a brief statement on how she and the former couple’s four children are holding up.

Dave and Rachel shared three sons, Sawyer Hollis, Ford Hollis, and Jackson Hollis, and adopted a daughter named Noah Hollis in 2017.

In the Instagram post captioned with a broken heart emoji, the author and motivational speaker wrote in a black square, “We are devastated. I have no words, and my heart is too broken to find them.” Rachel wrapped up her statement by asking her followers to pray for their children as they “navigate through the unthinkable.”

Dave and Rachel were married for 16 years before The Rachel Hollis Podcast host announced on Instagram in June 2020 that the couple was going their separate ways. At the time, Rachel explained the reason for their divorce was because she felt their relationship had run its course no matter how hard they tried to maintain it.

Rachel also claimed that the pair were better off as friends and co-parents. It is unclear if and when Dave and Rachel’s divorce was finalized.

No other details have been released at this time.