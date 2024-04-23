What happened to Dominik Mysterio?

The intended rewards from Wrestlemania XL for multiple wrestlers have quickly turned into unscripted issues that has forced the WWE to change its plans, though such is not atypical for a wrestling company.

Dominik Mysterio’s situation is the latest such issue.

If you’ve been watching wrestling recently then you might be asking yourself, “What’s going on?” A lot has to do with wrestlers’ contracts. For instance, what’s going with Matt Hardy? Was he just faking a return to WWE? What about the surprising WWE releases of Xia Li and Jinder Mahal? Will they head somewhere else?

However, the best question might be “What’s going on with The Judgement Day?”

For those not in the know, The Judgement Day is a small group of wrestlers whose current impact on the WWE is undeniable. Wrestlemania XL, which occurred over the weekend of April 7, 2024, was good to them, but will it now all come crashing down thanks to unforeseen events?

On night one of Wrestlemania XL, Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against former title holder Becky Lynch. Then, night two saw Damian Priest win the World Heavyweight title despite not being scheduled for a match. The Judgement Day walked away with two titles and, on top that, arguably the most despised villain in the game in “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, not to mention the former Universal Champion, Finn Bálor.

Then, during a scripted backstage attack by Liv Morgan on Rhea Ripley during the first Monday Night Raw after Wrestlemania XL, Ripley suffered a legitimate shoulder injury. One week later, after getting an assessment from doctors, WWE had to make a decision. Ripley would be out for at least several weeks, if not a few months. It meant that the organization couldn’t keep her as champion so, since she was in no condition to drop her title in a short match, WWE had Ripley vacate the title due to injury. That’s when the Liv Morgan attack was played up as her ending the one-year reign of the champion, though it’s actually true — hey, sometimes the storylines write themselves.

She takes care of The Judgment Day, now we will take care of her. Come back stronger sis @RheaRipley_WWE pic.twitter.com/3RqaUaYuDh — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 16, 2024

The former tag team partners seem destined for a match at some point which could very well happen at SummerSlam in August if Ripley can return by then.

Then, on the April 22 edition of Raw, another twist. On the same night that Becky Lynch won that vacant title via battle royal, where she tossed aside Liv Morgan last, Dominik Mysterio showed up in a sling just like Ripley did a week earlier. Unfortunately for wrestling fans, it turns out Mysterio is also legitimately injured.

WWE is set to hop across the pond for some multiple European shows including the next major event, which is the annual follow-up to Wrestlemania, appropriately called Backlash. Mysterio, a major character, could still show up and play a part in some developing storylines, but WWE is reportedly leaving him behind.

Dominik Mysterio has been sidelined with a legitimate injury, timetable for return unknown yet.



(@FightfulSelect) pic.twitter.com/DeWgEC1xYt — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) April 23, 2024

WWE Backlash will be in France on May 6. Events will also be held in Italy and Austria leading up to the big event. Not having Mysterio even show up at Backlash is a blow but the European Tour is very short, essentially a week, though they return for Clash at the Castle on June 15, so the WWE likely sees bringing an injured Mysterio along for the ride as unnecessary.

With short-term plans for The Judgement Day derailed, will this significantly change the long-term plans for the villainous faction? There is one decision that the WWE made that might reveal the answer.

Finn Bálor, the most feared wrestler of The Judgement Day, was allegedly being lured by the AEW due to his WWE contract coming to an end. However, it’s being reported that Bálor’s contract was renewed and it was for “big money,” though no specifics were immediately released. Although it doesn’t guarantee that The Judgement Day will continue it’s popular ride — considering Bálor can go his own way — it would be a questionable pivot if the WWE were to break up the band.

I would like to take this moment to say thank you to WWE for 10 incredible years.

And after much thought and consideration ,

I have decided that now is the right time to say

‘I ain’t going nowhere!’ pic.twitter.com/CXUEASqak9 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 22, 2024

Mysterio’s timetable to return to the ring is presently unknown, which is not a good sign. In fact, what injury he suffered exactly has not been reported. Ripley’s return is also unknown but it may not be for several months pending on how her injury heals.

Losing two of the top performers in the business is not at all a good situation for the WWE, nor for the immediate future of The Judgement Day, but if Finn Bálor’s contract renewal is a sign, along with Damian Priest holding the Heavyweight title, then not all will be doom come Judgement Day.

