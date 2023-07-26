What happened to Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, the ‘Ancient Aliens’ meme guy?

It’s sometimes hard to remember that the people we share constantly as memes aren’t frozen in time forever. Grumpy Cat unfortunately got old and passed away. Bad Luck Brian isn’t some awkward teenager anymore. And Giorgio A. Tsoukalos — made famous by the History Channel show Ancient Aliens — isn’t constantly yelling about aliens all the time.

Who is Giorgio A. Tsoukalos?

In case you need a meme history refresher, Tsoukalos was the creator of Ancient Aliens and more often than not was featured on the show as on-screen talent. During these moments on screen, he was often explaining how uncommon or unexplained phenomenon on Earth was absolutely the result of aliens messing with the planet.

While he doesn’t look like this 24/7, you most likely know him as he looks in the video above, as that’s the screencap used in the memes inspired by Ancient Aliens. Between his slightly outlandish appearance and his claims that aliens are the explaination behind the unexplainable, Tsoukalos became internet famous as the “aliens” guy.

But don’t worry if you think Tsoukalos is offended by the title. In fact, in a 2015 AMA thread on Reddit, he said he feels “it’s a great honor” to have been turned into a meme and shows how much people enjoyed the show. Tsoukalos even played into the meme on the SyFy network show Resident Alien in two separate cameos during the show’s run, starring as himself hosting an Ancient Aliens panel at a convention.

What is Tsoukalos up to?

Especially with the news of the United States government confirming the existance of UFOs, many are wondering if the “Aliens” guy is going to make a comeback. The reality is, Tsoukalos never truly went away in the first place.

It’s a lot less common these days to see Tsoukalos’ face on social media, as the Ancient Aliens meme has died out for the most part. But surprisingly, you can see still his face on the History Channel on Friday nights, as Ancient Aliens is still running. In its 19th season now, Tsoukalos is still working as producer on the show, and appearing as a “Ancient Astronaut Theorist.”

The show still garners plenty of criticism for its outlandish ideas. Some featured episodes in the most recent season see Tsoukalos arguing that aliens have caused airplane distruptions, sent meteors our way intentionally, and communicated with Egyptians through obelisks. In perfect timing with recent news however, Ancient Aliens aired a Top 10 episode focused on UFOs and alien aircraft people have claimed to see over the years.

Considering aliens are as popular today as they were when the show started 14 years ago, we’re not seeing Tsoukalos or Ancient Aliens going anywhere. If anything, they have Secret Invasion to thank for giving them a whole new audience of people convinced everything unknown is explained by aliens.