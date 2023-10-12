What happened to Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s teeth? Answered

No matter where you stand on Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard’s murder at the hands of her daughter’s then boyfriend, the uncommon but destructive form of abuse Gypsy Rose Blanchard endured for many years is undeniably tragic. Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a mental illness which translates into a form of child abuse, as the parent goes to extreme extents to pretend their kid is ill when they’re in fact healthy; or at least, were healthy before the mother – or father, but most commonly mothers – starts inducing real, negative symptoms all for the sake of one self-serving, toxic game of make believe. The abuse started as early as when Gypsy was but a months old baby and her mother began claiming she suffered from sleep apnea, a disorder which makes breathing occasionally stop while one is slumbering.

This was not the case with Gypsy. Nor would it be the case for any among the unbelievable slew of illnesses Dee Dee would claim her daughter to have. If the misdeeds ended with the egotistical lies to others, perhaps there wouldn’t have been the escalation that would occur later, but Dee Dee would take her lies way too far. She started medicating her daughter for diseases she did not have, even going as far as having surgeries performed on her. Some of the illnesses Dee Dee would say Gypsy had included leukemia, muscular dystrophy (which “required” Gypsy to be wheelchair-bound), epilepsy, visual impairment (which had her wear these really thick glasses), asthma, among others.

Dee Dee’s outrageous lies had real, awful consequences on her daughter. Here’s one of them that many people have only and will ever experience solely in their nightmares.

Dee Dee caused Gypsy’s teeth to fall off

Photo via Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Undoubtedly, I am not the only one who has dreamt more than once about their teeth falling off, right? Well, for Gypsy this nightmare was very much a horrible reality that she could not escape from upon waking up.

Carbamazepine, better known for its commercial name Tegretol, is the suspected medicine that probably caused Gypsy’s teeth to crumble. It is an anticonvulsant used to help with symptoms of epilepsy, a disease Dee Dee alleged her daughter had and which she began needlessly “treating” her for. It is also possible that poor nutrition and bad hygiene also contributed to Gypsy’s teeth rotting. Her front teeth were deemed unsavable by a dentist and removed when she was 18-year-old.

Today, Gypsy has a beautiful smile. In prison interviews, Gypsy, who has a very placid and almost child-like demeanor, showcases that she has acquired a false set of teeth.

This year is a monumental year for Gypsy. A few months ago, in July, the inmate married a man named Ryan Scott Anderson and more recently, she has been granted parole, with her release date being scheduled for Dec. 28, 2023, about 8 years into her supposed 10-year-sentence. Her ex-lover and the one who enacted the murder she planned as a desperate measure, Nicholas Godejohn, is still in prison and therein he’ll remain as no possibility of parole has been granted to him.

Here’s hoping that Gypsy, who’s suffered more than many can ever imagine, is able to live a happy, healthy, law-abiding life as a free woman from here on out.