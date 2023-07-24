What happened to Jeff and Jordan from ‘Big Brother?’

The better question might be what 'hasn't' happened because these two are as busy as ever.

Reality TV shows are fertile ground for romantic relationships, but even the most famous dating shows struggle to birth the romantic couplings and happily-ever-after-ness that Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd from Big Brother share.

Known to many as simply Jeff and Jordan, these former Big Brother contestants didn’t just form an alliance on season 11 of Big Brother (which resulted in Jordan winning), but also formed a romantic bond, leading to the pair ultimately going steady just mere days after the season’s conclusion.

Five years and one stint on The Amazing Race later, Jeff proposed to Jordan during a special episode of Big Brother season 14 in 2014. Then, two years after that, they officially tied the knot shortly before welcoming their first child into the world, Lawson Keith Schroeder.

Today, they have two children, a happy marriage, and a host of other responsibilities going on in their life (literally). Let’s take a look at what these two lovebirds are up to.

Jeff is a co-host on the daytime talk show Daily Blast Live

In addition to hosting a podcast (more on that in a bit), Jeff has also been a co-host of the daytime talk show Daily Blast Live since 2017. Like most talk shows, Daily Blast Live highlights, discusses, and dissects trending topics circulating the news cycle. Although he doesn’t have a career in comedy like some of his other co-hosts, Jeff is often the funny bone on the panel of hosts on DBL. When he’s not cracking jokes, however, he’s showing off his wife and kids who tend to make make regular appearances on set and melt our hearts in the process.

Jordan shares parenting, fashion, and beauty tips on social media

With a naturally beautiful canvas to work on, Jordan knows a thing or two about beauty products. She’s experimented with enough to know which ones to recommend, and that’s exactly what she does on social media. From lip gloss products to lip filler procedures, eyebrow pencils to pigmentation treatment with PICO Genesis lasers – Jordan knows what she’s talking about.

But makeup isn’t all that Jordan specializes in. Her fashion tips garner some of the most attention on her Instagram account. The woman loves casual spring outfits, and we love her for her stellar recommendations.

They are the hosts of their own podcast, Togethermess

In June 2023, Jeff and Jordan announced they were starting a podcast together called Togethermess. The concept centers around Jeff and Jordan’s relationship with and appreciation for reality TV. Having starred on numerous reality TV shows including Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Marriage Boot Camp, they are not shy about attributing their success to the exposure reality TV has provided them. And they’re not afraid to get messy about the details either.

Speaking of mess, as parents to two children and spouses in the spotlight, there’s a lot of mess to sort through, and Jeff and Jordan are here to share it all. The good, the bad, and the ugly – even if that means spilling the tea every once in a while (sometimes about each other!).

The inaugural episode aired on July 12, 2023, and centered around their casting process for Big Brother. They also talked about why they believe their “showmance” on Big Brother blossomed into a real-life relationship, unlike contestants on reality dating shows which fizzle out before they even finish filming. For starters, Jeff and Jordan weren’t trying to achieve fame or Instagram followers; they were simply trying to win a competition and build a bond in the process. (Take note Love Island contestants!).

It’s been over a decade since Jeff and Jordan stole our hearts on Big Brother. In the ever-changing climate of the entertainment industry, it’s nice to know they still have each other to fall back on. Selfishly, we hope that means there is more on the horizon for these lovebirds because the Reality Gods know if they sneeze, we’re here for it.