What happened to John Mulaney’s dog Petunia? The latest news, explained

Dog lovers were devastated on Friday by the news that John Mulaney‘s dog had passed away suddenly. Of course, dog lovers are devastated any time they hear about the death of a dog, but Petunia was special because she had her own fans, and they took it especially hard.

With 132K followers on her own Instagram, Petunia Tendler-Mulaney was shared by the comedian and his ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler who posted her own tribute to the famous French bulldog earlier this morning. Her 118 posts of lying around the house, playing with toys, and putting on cute clothing were loved by many and she will certainly be missed.

There is no indication of foul play, only that she simply passed away. She would have turned 10 years old on June 19 as a 2014 post of her birthday reveals, “me with my mama and papa on my first birthday. They make me wear dees stupid hat.”

She brought fans great memories over the years as she did her family, Anna and John, as the multimedia artist gave tribute, “Rest in peace my sweet Petunia. You were my best friend and the great love of my life. You were the funniest. You were the smartest. You were the weirdest. Everything about you was the best thing. To think I will never again hold you, hear you, or see your big, beautiful brown eyes gazing back at me seems unfathomable. Thank you for letting me be your constant companion, and for being mine. I love you with every part me. Until we meet again in our next life.”

John’s tribute is a touching sentiment with the most adoring picture of her, “I loved you from the first moment I saw you. Rest in peace. Thank you for being my little shadow.”

Fans have chimed in to give their condolences and the loss won’t go away any time soon. RIP Petunia! Thanks for all the great memories.