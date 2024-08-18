What happened to Nev from ‘Catfish’?

Nev Schulman, the charismatic host of MTV’s hit show Catfish, recently had a brush with disaster that left fans worried about his well-being.

Recommended Videos

The 39-year-old reality TV personality found himself in a harrowing situation when he was involved in a serious bicycle accident on his way to pick up his son from school. On Aug. 12, Schulman took to Instagram to share the details of his ordeal with his followers. The accident occurred when he was struck by a truck while cycling, resulting in a collision that left him unconscious on the pavement. The severity of the incident became clear when Schulman revealed that he had broken his neck in the crash.

The TV host was rushed to Southampton Emergency Room and later transferred to Stony Brook ICU for treatment. Medical professionals diagnosed him with stable fractures to his C5 and C6 vertebrae. For a moment, there was uncertainty about the mobility of his hands, causing additional concern. However, Schulman was quick to reassure his fans that he hadn’t been paralyzed in the accident.

Should Catfish fans be worried about Nev Schulman?

In his Instagram post, Schulman shared a series of photos and videos documenting his recovery journey. The images, which came with a trigger warning and showed just how lucky the star was to be alive, included X-rays of his fractured neck, his surgical scar, and his mangled bike helmet. He also posted heart-warming videos of hospital staff helping him stand and walk again, as well as the moment when he finally reunited with his family.

Despite the traumatic experience, Schulman’s outlook is surprisingly positive. He expressed immense gratitude for the medical care he received, praising the emergency responders and hospital staff for their support. The Dancing with the Stars alum also reflected on the fragility of life, noting how quickly things can change.

Schulman’s post took a poignant turn as he recalled a “magical” fishing trip with his family just a day before the accident. He emphasized the importance of cherishing such moments and saying “yes” to unplanned adventures with loved ones.

Photo via YouTube/MTV Catfish

The good news is that doctors expect Schulman to make a full recovery. He described himself as “lucky to be here” and marveled at the incredible resilience of the human body. His experience has given him a newfound appreciation for both the big and little things in life.

As Schulman stumbles down his road to recovery, die-hard fans of Catfish are rallying behind him with well-wishes and prayers for a hasty return to his important work of exposing catfish on the internet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy