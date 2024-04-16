Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Center for Fiction
Category:
Celebrities
Books
Politics

What happened to Salman Rushdie?

The celebrated author just released a memoir reflecting on the heinous attack.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 04:29 pm

Earlier today, Salman Rushdie, one of the most lauded novelists of our time, released his latest title in the form of a memoir titled Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder. The attempted murder in question, of course, was the one made against him back in the summer of 2022.

Recommended Videos

The attack took place prior to a lecture that Rushdie was scheduled to give at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York, where he was stabbed multiple times by then-24-year-old Islamic extremist Hadi Matar.

The attack’s roots can be traced back to 1988, the year that Rushdie published his magic realism novel The Satanic Verses, the title of which directly references said verses found in the Quran. For this, then-Supreme Leader of Iran Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa (a legal ruling specifically in the context of sharia law) against Rushdie, putting a $3 million bounty on his head and calling for his assassination.

The decade that followed would lead to Rushdie living a heavily-guarded life in the United Kingdom, rife with many other assassination attempts and a surplus of police protection. The state of Iran walked back the ruling in 1998, but attempts on his life still continued, as a fatwa cannot be fully revoked under Shia Islamic tradition. Other deadly conflicts, such as bombings by Islamic extremists and assassination attempts against other figures involved with the book (such as Japanese translator Hitoshi Igarashi, who didn’t survive the attempt on his life), had also occurred in that time.

Rushdie then moved to New York in the early 2000s, where he lived a much safer life and continued on with his illustrious writing career. The ghosts of that fateful fatwa returned in 2022, however, in the form of the aforementioned stabbing attack carried out by Matar, who stated that despite only having read a few pages of The Satanic Verses, he attacked Rushdie over the writer’s criticisms of Islam.

Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder is now available for purchase everywhere.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
sean bean as odysseus in troy
Category: Books
Books
Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 10, 2024
Read Article 11 best audiobooks on Spotify, ranked
Category: Books
Books
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
11 best audiobooks on Spotify, ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Category: News
News
Books
Books
All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Books
Books
What happened between Melania Trump and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff?
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez Apr 16, 2024
Read Article How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
The 'Chandos portrait' of William Shakespeare
Category: FYI
FYI
Books
Books
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
How many sonnets did Shakespeare write?
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
sean bean as odysseus in troy
Category: Books
Books
Why does Odysseus leave home in ‘The Odyssey?’
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 10, 2024
Read Article 11 best audiobooks on Spotify, ranked
Category: Books
Books
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
11 best audiobooks on Spotify, ranked
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Category: News
News
Books
Books
All ‘Fourth Wing’ spicy chapters, confirmed
Jonathan Wright Jonathan Wright Apr 8, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.