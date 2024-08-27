What happened to Scarface the rapper?

Scarface is one of the most respected rappers of all time. The Houston native broke out with the Geto Boys in the 1980s but solidified himself as one of the most original voices in the genre when he went solo in the early 1990s. Scarface has continued to be a hip-hop fixture in the 21st century, but his health has recently become a problem.

The rapper posted a photo of himself in the hospital on August 24. There was no context provided, but it was clear from the photo that something was very wrong. “Ouch,” he wrote in the caption. “Grateful.” Fans were immediately fearful for Scarface’s health, and began flooding his comment section with supportive words.

Here’s what you need to know about Scarface’s current condition.

Scarface’s health was compromised by COVID

The exact reason for Scarface’s recent ICU stay has not been stated, but the rapper has been suffering from health complications ever since the COVID pandemic. During a 2020 interview with Complex, he revealed that his COVID diagnosis coincided with double bilateral pneumonia and kidney failure. His internal organs suffered damage, and he was forced to change his entire lifestyle as a result:

I have to change my entire diet, I have to do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body.

Scarface told the outlet that he was completely blindsided by these health complications, and there was a point at which he seriously feared for his life. “It’s the craziest I’ve ever seen in my life,” he explained. “I’ve been to the point where I felt like I was gonna die.”

Scarface received a kidney transplant from his son

Scarface’s COVID complications led to him requiring a kidney transplant. It got so dire, for a bit, that the rapper took to social media to ask fans if they would volunteer a kidney to help him. Eventually, though, the honor went to Scarface’s son, Christopher Jordan.

Jordan posted a photo alongside Scarface after the operation was completed. “What a journey it’s been,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. “Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!!” Scarface’s health has been less of a talking point since the transplant in 2021, so hopefully his recent ICU stay is merely a bump in the road.

