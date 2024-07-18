What happened to SSSniperwolf?

SSSniperWolf is the famous alias of the English-American YouTuber Alia “Lia” Shelesh. Her YouTube career began in 2013, when she uploaded playthrough videos of herself playing Call of Duty, using the name sexysexysniper. Her main channel has a whopping 34.5 million subscribers, but she also has a beauty channel, Little Lia, which has 3.9 million.

In 2017, she transitioned from creating video game content on her main channel to uploading reaction videos, now her channel’s primary focus. That same year, she hosted the show Clickbait, which featured social media influencers competing in strange challenges.

Her popularity has seen her recognized by the Teen Choice Awards, the Kids’ Choice Sports, and the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and she’s made appearances on television shows like Fear Factor and Ultimate Expedition. It’s believed that SSSniperwolf has a net worth of $16 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth).

Recently, however, her image has been blighted by controversies that have somewhat derailed her career. But what happened?

SSSniperwolf’s controversies explained

For several years, SSSniperwolf was in a relationship with Evan Young, who regularly appeared in her videos. They even owned a production company together called Channel Red. However, they separated in Sep. 2022 and filed for divorce a few months later.

In Aug. 2023, Young filed a lawsuit against SSSniperwolf for breach of contract and financial misdoings concerning content produced by Channel Red. He accused his ex-wife of not paying him for work he did for Channel Red and claimed he had been the mastermind behind her scripted content for years.

In Oct. 2023, SSSniperwolf filed a motion to dismiss the case and called the accusations “vindictive.” Her lawyers said Young had locked SSSniperwolf out of her YouTube channels and that his lawsuit was born of petty revenge.

SSSniperwolf has also had a conflict with fellow YouTuber John Patrick Douglass, better known as jacksfilms. Their beef started when Douglass accused her of profiting from other people’s content in her reaction videos, as she rarely gave proper credit to them. Subsequently, in 2022, he began using his JJJacksfilms channel to mockingly parody SSSniperwolf’s videos, prompting her to accuse him of plagiarism and sexism.

In Oct. 2023, while her dispute with her ex-husband was ongoing, she escalated the situation with Douglass by showing a picture of his house on her Instagram story while filming near it. She captioned the video “let’s talk like adults” and asked her followers if she should visit him in person. While she swiftly removed the images of Douglass’ house after being warned it was wrong to show it, her followers had already screenshotted it, leading to Douglass accusing her of doxing him, his wife fearing for her safety, and Douglass calling her “creepy,” “gross,” and “violating.”

He also asked YouTube to demonetize her channels, which they temporarily did after a Change.org petition to remove her from the platform received tens of thousands of signatures. This prevented her from earning any income from her videos for a short time.

SSSniperwolf has since apologized on X. Although she and Douglass will never see eye to eye, the matter is now closed, and she is posting on all her online platforms again. However, her controversies have undoubtedly tarnished her image.

