What happened to the cast of ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory?’

If you’re wondering how much of that set was real, just pay attention to what they ate on film.

It’s been more than half a century since Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory first premiered. The 1971 film is consistently getting the old Hollywood rework, but there is something timeless about Gene Wilder’s take on the wildly weird chocolatier. Even if Rohl Dahl hated the first adaptation of his 1964 book (just imagine what he thought of the Johnny Depp version), it’s impossible to deny the charm laced through it with some fantastic child actor performances and the glory of all those practical effects.

With more than 50 years between now and the film’s release, it shouldn’t be surprising that much of the original cast has long since crossed over the rainbow bridge. Get ready to pour more than a few out for the men and women of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, in the immortal words of Mr. Wonka himself, “Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker.”

Willy Wonka – Gene Wilder

It’s crazy to think that there was a world in which Gene Wilder wasn’t the first pick for the titular Wonka. After a week of casting, the crew was ready to settle for Joel Grey (Oz, Cabaret, Tick, Tick… Boom!) but then Gene Wilder showed up. At nearly 6 ft tall, Widler was near the height they wanted, but it was his “sardonic, demonic edge” that landed the role. Wilder had only one demand after being cast: Wonka’s grandiose entrance was all his idea. Willy Wonka was one of Wilder’s breakout roles, and the next decades were littered with projects.

Wilder semi-retired from acting in the mid-90s after he could no longer tolerate the level of violence in Hollywood. He turned his attention to writing screenplays of his own, which he quietly pursued until he died in 2016.

Bill (aka “The Candy Man”) – Aubrey Woods

Aubrey Woods will forever be linked to the iconic song, “The Candy Man Can.” The English actor was no stranger to the acting world when he played Bill in the ’71 classic, but despite his well-fleshed filmography (which includes Dr. Who and Wuthering Heights) he never surpassed that brief appearance in Willy Wonka. He retired from acting in 1987 at 50 years old. Woods died of natural causes in 2013.

Charlie Bucket – Peter Ostrum

After starring as Charlie Bucket, Peter Ostrum retired from acting. Though he fondly remembered his time on set (he had nothing but praise for Gene Wilder, who took him on as mentee of sorts), Ostrum preferred to keep his role secret throughout his life. Instead of acting, he pursued a career in veterinary medicine through Cornell University. He specialized in equestrian and bovine medicine until his retirement in 2023. He lives in New York State with his wife of more than 30 years (from whom he hid his star status), with whom he shares two children.

For his starring role, Ostrum reportedly receives a royalty check for $8-9 every three months.

Mrs. Bucket – Diana Sowle

image via YouTube

Diana Sowle’s best-known performance was as Mrs. Bucket, though she did frequently appear in the stage production Shear Madness. She also voiced the Fallout 3 character Agatha, as well as a slew of other elderly women in the game.

Grandpa Joe – Jack Albertson

image via YouTube

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory was one of Jack Albertson’s final theatrical roles. The Emmy Award-winning comedian passed away just 10 years later in 1981 from colon cancer. His final film role was as the curmudgeonly old man, Amos Slade, in The Fox and The Hound.

Mr. Beauregarde – Leonard Stone

Leonard Stone was a prolific character actor who made appearances in more than 155 Television shows, animated series, and films. His final notable performance was in Avatar: The Last Airbender in the “The Great Divide” episode. He passed away from cancer in 2011.

Violet Beauregarde – Denise Nickerson

Denise Nickerson’s career may have been well off the ground by the time she appeared as Violet Beauregard, but there’s no denying that the character is her signature role. She found minor success acting after the film and was deeply involved in the fan community for Willy Wonka. She worked as a receptionist for several years before a severe stroke in 2018. In 2019, Nickerson overdosed on prescription medicine. She died in hospital 2 days later.

Augustus Gloop – Michael Bollner

Though Michael Bollner wanted to continue acting after Willy Wonka, the German actor’s father forbade him from doing so. Instead, Bollner remained in Germany and pursued an accounting degree. He lives in Munich, Germany, where he owns an accounting firm.

Mrs. Gloop – Ursula Reit

image via YouTube

Ursula Reit had long worked in German television before Willy Wonka but the film put her on the global stage. She remained active in German media until 1992 when she disappeared from the public eye. The exact details of her life are unclear, but she is said to have passed some time in 1998.

Veruca Salt – Julie Dawn Cole

Willy Wonka served as English actress Julie Dawn Cole’s breakout role. She was so dedicated to the role that she appeared on set without any parental supervision. Lucky for Cole, Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, and Roy Kinnear made sure she was never scared or lonely.

The character of Veruca would color much of her work going forward, and she frequently played “bad girl” in her projects. Though she hasn’t officially retired from, Cole’s last theatrical role came in 2013 in the British medical drama, Holby City. She now works as a therapist.

Mr. Salt – Roy Kinnear

Roy Kinnear was already a well-established comedic actor before his ‘71 appearance as Mr. Salt. The English actor regularly appeared in BBC productions and was even slated for his own Television show. Kinnear played Planchet in the 1973 version of The Three Musketeers and returned for the sequel, The Four Musketeers.

When the 3rd installment was filming in 1989, Kinnear fell from his horse during a test ride after staff misunderstood directions and cleaned the filming location. Kinner’s pelvis was shattered after his horse slipped on the wet cobblestones. Though he was rushed to the hospital, Kinnear died the next day from internal bleeding. After a 6 year legal battle, Kinnear’s wife was awarded £650,000, 60% of which was paid by the hospital.

Mike Teevee – Paris Themmen

image via YouTube

Willy Wonka might be Paris Themmen’s only movie credit, but the former child star has appeared regularly in television shows and behind the scenes in film productions since his breakout. The American actor has held many different positions in the past, from Real Estate agent to production assistant. He makes his living signing memorabilia and autographs, and sporadic appearances in commercials, TV shows, and plays.

Mrs. Teevee – Nora Deney

image via YouTube

Nora Deney, also known as Dodo Deney, got her acting start in the mid-60s, but her breakthrough was Willy Wonka. She went on to act for more than 2 decades after the film’s release. She was married to Alan Denney, an art director and illustrator for Hallmark Greeting Cards. Deney lost her battle with cancer in 2005.

Mr. Turkentine – David Battley

The sardonic school teacher might not have made much of an impression, but there’s no denying how hilarious his brief moments on screen are. David Battley was a prolific television actor who just so happened to dabble in silver-screen projects. Over the years he played opposite the likes of Eric Idle and Rowan Atkinson. He died of a heart attack in early 2003.

The Oompah Loompa

Willy Wonka utilized 10 actors to play the Oompah Loompa. Rudy Borgstaller, George Claydon (Prince Caspian), Malcolm Dixon (Willow, Star Wars), Ismed Hassan, Norman, McGlen, Angelo Muscat (Dr. Who, Alice in Wonderland), Marcus Powel, Albert Wilkinson, and Pepe Poupee made up most of the group.

There weren’t many actors with dwarfism for production to select from in England, and they ended up bringing in talent from Germany, Malta, and Turkey as well. Rusty Goffe, one of the only actors in the troop to speak on his experience, recalled it fondly. His acting portfolio includes Star Wars, Willow, and Flash Gordon.

Arthur Slugworth – Gunter Meisner

image via YouTube

Gunter Meisner might be best known to us as Willy Wonka’s dastardly candy rival, Arthur Slugworth, but the German actor has nearly 100 projects to his name. Over the years he played more Nazi officers and variations of Hitler than you can shake a stick at. He was a vocal proponent of Nigeria, and directed two documentaries highlighting problems the country was having in the late 60s. He died of heart failure in 1994.

The Tinker – Peter Capell

image via YouTube

German actor Peter Capell played the mysterious Tinker who appears in the first few minutes of the film. He found steady work in television throughout his life and made a notable appearance in Stanley Kubrick’s Paths of Glory. Capell died of natural causes in 1986.

Winkelmann – Peter Stuart

image via YouTube

The cute little brunette in charge of carrying the narrative before Charlie shows up is played by Peter Stuart. After moving from acting to direction, Stuart produced and directed a number of documentaries. His most well-known is 1984’s Another State of Mind, which followed punk rock bands Social Distortion and Youth Brigade.

Mr. Jopeck – Werner Heyking

image via YouTube

Charlie’s boss in the film was played by little-known Danish actor Werner Heyking. He died in 1974 after losing his battle with cancer.