What happened to the ‘Ladies of London’?

Ladies of London may not be the most famous or iconic Bravo show, but the cast members are as well-off as the Real Housewives stars and the series has the same fancy trips, power plays, and complex friendships. Since it’s been a few years since Ladies of London went off the air, we want to know what the stars are up to today.

Recommended Videos

From the second we learn about an upcoming Bravo series, like Making It In Manhattan, we clear our schedules and get ready to become obsessed. When we become fans of a show like Ladies of London and it ends, we feel sad that we don’t get to watch our favorite stars anymore, and we need to know everything we can when it comes to their lives in 2024. Let’s make a cup of tea… and get the tea on the Ladies of London cast.

What happened to the dramatic cast members of Ladies of London?

2017 was a sad year, because Ladies of London was canceled after three great seasons, and we could no longer watch these intriguing cast members and live vicariously through them. The cast members of Ladies of London seem to still be enjoying their fabulous lifestyles since the show ended. They have all doing really well professionally, and some have seen major changes in their personal lives.

Several of the stars still live in London. Sophie Stanbury and Caprice Bourret are both still working and living with their families in the stylish city. Sophie and Caprice are both super inspiring and run their own businesses in the home decor and design space. While Sophie is in charge of Sophie Stanbury Interiors, Caprice started By Caprice, a company that sells beautiful bedding and curtains. Caroline Fleming is still following her passions as well, and is a successful cookbook author.

Photo via Bravo

Julie Montagu found even more TV success with her show An American Aristocrat’s Guide to Great Estates, but after an upsetting cancelation, she turned lemons into digital lemonade and brought it to YouTube. Her YouTube series is American Viscountess. The other Ladies of London stars, Juliet Angus and Noelle Reno, are still doing what they love. Juliet is a writer and influencer who runs her website Julietangus.com and Noelle is a marketing pro who speaks on the tech industry.

We have some sad news about another Ladies of London star: Annabelle Neilson passed away after a stroke in July 2018, according to E! News. We could tell from her scenes on the reality series that she was such a lovely and compassionate person, so this is terrible.

As for Marissa Hermer, she owns the restaurants The Draycott, Issima, and Olivetta, which are located in Los Angeles. She was interviewed by E! News about her busy life that includes balancing self-care, like a morning rowing workout and evening meditation, with working and raising her three kids. Marissa has gone through a big change recently: in June 2024, People reported that she and Matt Hermer were getting divorced. They have always worked together, which we remember seeing on Ladies of London.

We might be the most familiar with Ladies of London cast member Caroline Stanbury since she was so memorable… and she’s become the star of another reality series. She lives in Dubai with her husband Sergio Carrallo, whom she married in 2021, and we’ve been watching her on season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dubai. More proof that once you’re a reality star, fans want to keep watching you and your life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy