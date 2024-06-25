‘Making it in Manhattan’ release window, cast, and concept

Longtime Bravo fans will know that the TV network has a sprawling universe that’s about as wide-reaching as Marvel’s, with yet another spinoff currently in the works.

Titled Making it in Manhattan, the new addition to the Bravo-verse was announced in May 2024 alongside fellow brand new show On Safari and will follow a group of young, social Manhattanites as they attempt to, well… make it in Manhattan.

While that synopsis alone might be enough to hook Bravoholics, the real excitement around Making it in Manhattan stems from its connection to The Real Housewives universe, and the fact that it somehow involves a relation to a former US President.

Read on to find out how that tangent is even drawn, as well as Making it in Manhattan’s release window, cast, and focus.

The Making it in Manhattan cast

While the cast hasn’t been officially confirmed, various famous faces have been spotted filming together for a show that is very likely to be Making it in Manhattan.

Among those spotted is Brooks Marks — the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks — as well Riley Burruss and Ariana Biermann, the children of Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates Kandi Burruss, and Kim Zolciak Biermann, respectively.

All three nepo babies were seen filming at a performance by Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps in 2024, but the cast might extend beyond Housewives. If fan theories are to be believed, Making it in Manhattan will also feature Conor Kennedy, the great-nephew of John F. Kennedy, as well as actress Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Ming Lee Simmons, and Gia Giudice, the daughter of RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice.

Which of these supposed members of the cast — which is also rumored to include NYC socialites Emira D’Spain, Julia Moshy, Andrew Warren, and Dylan Geick — actually makes it to the screen has yet to be confirmed.

The release window.

Making it in Manhattan was announced at the upfronts of Bravo’s parent company, NBC Universal, in May 2024, followed by a few weeks of camera tests. If boots on the ground sources are to be believed, the show began filming in June 2024, meaning it’s relatively fresh into the production process.

Based on this, it’s unlikely that Making it in Manhattan will arrive before next year, with a release window of sometime after September 2025 seeming reasonable.

The concept

According to an official logline from Bravo, Making it in Manhattan will follow a “tight-knit group of friends” who are based in the namesake city as they “navigate young adulthood.”

The cast, who either come from “well-known families” or have “created a legacy of their own,” are said to “juggle personal and romantic relationships” en route to thriving in the city that never sleeps. Yep, that has Bravo written all over it.

