What happened to TikTok’s Harris family? The alleged drugging and cash grab, explained

The world of TikTok families has taken a troubling turn. What once appeared to be a wholesome and fun way for families to connect with the outside world has now become a space that warrants suspicion and skepticism — and, unfortunately, not without good reason.

Over the years, we’ve seen an increasing number of viral or semi-famous TikTok influencers using their children as mere props for content. However, the Harris family is currently facing even graver allegations, far beyond simply faking a few clickbait videos for views. If these allegations prove true, they serve as stark proof that some people should not be procreating. This is just one example of them.

Who are the Harris family?

The Harris family is a well-known TikTok family from Australia, and comprises parents Allanah and Brock and their four children: James, 7, Chase, 3, Ellie, and Daisy, who is just one year old. Their videos, which document their daily lives, have garnered millions of followers on Tiktok, and their platform only kept on growing overtime.

However, over the past year, their content shifted from wholesome, homemade videos to focusing heavily on Daisy’s mysterious illness. This became a central part of the Harris family brand and, unsurprisingly, a significant part of their millions of followers offered their sympathy and empathy, moved by the family’s struggles — especially baby Daisy’s.

This supposed battle against Daisy’s illness led Allanah, Brock, and the family to launch a GoFundMe campaign, seeking help from fans to cover Daisy’s medical expenses — and they reportedly raised a substantial amount of money. While all this sounds incredibly devastating for any parent to go through, it seems as though Daisy’s disease may simply have been a monetizing ploy.

Yes, you read that right. There have been multiple people claiming that Allanah has been deliberately drugging her one-year-old daughter with benzodiazepines, leading to her frequent hospitalizations. According to the DEA, benzodiazepines are depressants that induce sedation and hypnosis. They are not recommended for pediatric patients, particularly those under 18. Keep in mind, Daisy is only one year old.

Daisy’s hospitalization was already shocking enough, but sadly, that’s not where the story ends. After months of being in and out of the hospital, baby Daisy had to undergo not one, but two brain surgeries. All of this — allegedly — for money and social media clout, as Allanah regularly shared hospital visits in her videos. “I never understood how she was so smiley in hospital in the pics of her baby,” a Reddit user commented.

These allegations, as horrifying as they sound, appear to have come from a nurse who cared for Daisy. The claims surfaced in an anonymous TikTok message, where someone revealed that several nurses started following Allanah on social media after noticing she was spreading false information. According to the message, the Harris parents allegedly drugged Daisy with benzodiazepines, causing her repeated hospitalizations and leading to those unnecessary surgeries.

The anonymous message read: “Got some Harris family goss for you. So the mum/dad or mum and dad have drugged Daisy the whole time! Some of the nurses started following her insta page/tiktok and was like hmm no, she’s spreading false info- she doesn’t have brain tumors and she was never palliative. After her last brain surgery which found nothing, the children’s hospital decided to run a toxicology report and it showed that Daisy had a high reading for benzodiazepines which is like Valium etc.”

The message also claimed that Brock and Allanah’s three other kids were removed by Child Protection Services. As for Allanah and Brock, they seem to have deleted their social media accounts ahead of the growing backlash, with users accusing Allanah of suffering from Munchausen by Proxy, more recently known as Factitious Disorder Imposed on Another (FDIA).

To make matters even worse, Brock’s niece, P, posted an Instagram story urging anyone who sees Brock to contact the authorities immediately, as he’s gone missing after these allegations surfaced. Brock has since turned to social media to claim he had no idea Daisy was being drugged, calling Allanah a “monster.”

