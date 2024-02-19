What happened to Toni Yates? Did Toni Yates leave ABC 7 News?

Toni Yates is an esteemed American news reporter and anchorwoman, who fans have suspected might be saying goodbye to ABC7’s WABC News Team. Recently, a few strollers into Yates’ X account may have been a little too literal with one of the reporter’s retweets. As such, rumors quickly began to surface that she was leaving the network. However, it doesn’t look like the New Jersey news legend is giving up the microphone anytime soon.

Toni Yates’ long career

Toni Yates’ journey at Eyewitness News began after her tenure at WPHL-TV WB17, where she worked as a news anchor and reporter from 1994, until her departure in Dec. 2005. At Eyewitness News, Yates is featured as the New Jersey Reporter, frequently gracing screens during the Noon, 5 pm, or 6 pm slots. Before then, her career trajectory began in Savannah, Georgia, where she worked as a reporter at WTOC.

Yates also ventured into Norfolk, Virginia, where she held not one but two roles; morning news, while concurrently serving as the Communications Director for the March Of Dimes. Her career trajectory led her further up the East Coast, securing a position as a General Assignment reporter at WGAL in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Also before joining WABC, she spent several years at WB 17 in Philadelphia, where she climbed the ranks from weekend anchor-medical reporter to weekday anchor.

In her most recent assignment for WABC, Yates covered the Valentine’s Day strike staged by thousands of Uber and Lyft ride-share drivers protesting poor pay and working conditions at Newark Airport, New Jersey.

What happened to Toni Yates?

Bittersweet news… Tomorrow will be my last day at @abc7ny I hope you will spend some of your Sunday Morning with us… it’s been an amazing decade at Eyewitness News! (I’m not leaving NYC!) @mikemarzaABC7 @ToniYates7 @mcharlesworth7 pic.twitter.com/fh8I6TpKoH — Amy Freeze (@amyfreeze) October 2, 2021

Toni Yates is still an active worker within the ranks of the WABC News Team, persistently contributing to a myriad of stories, and offering keen insights through her reporting endeavors. The recent confusion surrounding her status appears to have originated from a social media post made by Yates. The post, which is the last post on her X account, was a retweet of an announcement made by her colleague, Amy Freeze, regarding her departure from ABC7 News back in October 2021.

It is important to underscore that the aforementioned post does not correlate with Yates’ professional trajectory. Despite any speculation, Yates has not disclosed any plans to depart from ABC 7 News. Her dedication to the station remains unwavering, and she continues to diligently fulfill her responsibilities, bringing forth her wealth of expertise and experience to the ABC7 WABC News Team.

Her personal life

Toni Yates was born in Nov. 1962 and hails from Jacksonville, Florida, where she spent her formative years. She graduated from Bishop Kenny High School. Yates was engaged with the Girl Scouts as a child. She is also a proud Seminole, and pursued her higher education at Florida State University, majoring in communications.

Reflecting on her journey, Yates revealed that her aspiration to become a reporter was ignited by a significant encounter during her upbringing. It happened after an incident where an African American female reporter interviewed her and her parents, and she was inspired by the exchange.

Toni Yates was previously married to the award-winning journalist Arthur Fennel, although the duration of their marriage before their separation remains undisclosed. Yates is a mother of three children: Sarah Austyn Fennell, Alexis Naomi Fennell, and Gabriel Wendell Harvey.