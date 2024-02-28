What happened to Wendy Williams’ money?

She was making $50k an episode but is now broke, so where is all her money?

Wendy Williams won the nation’s hearts as the catty, brutally honest, and hilarious host of The Wendy Williams Show from 2008 to 2022. She’s been laying low since her show ended, but recently fans have been offered another rare inside look into the life of the media personality, via her docuseries Where is Wendy Williams?

Unfortunately, fans aren’t exactly getting the same Wendy they have grown to know and love.

Williams revealed that she was diagnosed with Grave’s disease in 2018, and her team released a statement saying she was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia in 2023. In the documentary, her son shares that Williams’s cognitive issues were linked to alcohol use. The docuseries stopped filing when she was admitted into a facility to treat her cognitive issues.

Among other issues shared in the documentary, Williams claims to have no money. According to CheatSheet, the American journalist and TV personality made $50,000 an episode on The Wendy Williams Show. StyleCaster reported, that as of 2024 Williams has a net worth of $500,000 in comparison to $20 million in 2023.

Now as fun as it would be to spend millions of dollars in just a year, that likely isn’t what happened to Williams’s fortune. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Williams’s bank accounts were petitioned for a guardianship filed by Wells Fargo who stated that she was unfit to manage the accounts and classified her as an “incapacitated person.”

As a result, a financial guardian was appointed over Wendy Williams’s accounts, which New York Courts ruled in 2022 would be the case “for the long haul,” even though Williams didn’t agree with the decision.

Her former, and fired, manager was set to be placed as guardian over her accounts in March of 2022, much to the chagrin of Williams and her current team who claimed the former manager was taking money from Williams to hire legal aid against her. She took to her Instagram to express her thoughts on these proceedings, calling out everyone she felt she was against her.

The Cut reports that Williams’s bank accounts are still under a guardianship, likely what she is referring to when she claims to have no money on her documentary. Her current guardian, however, is Sabrina Morrissey, who is a New York Lawyer who specializes in guardianships.

The Wendy Williams news is really bumming me out. I made a little compilation of some of my favorite Wendy moments. Hope you enjoy. Wendy you are an icon, a legend, and you are the moment. pic.twitter.com/FNLxUfUqfF — Lee (@caseyleemoore) February 23, 2024

Where is Wendy Williams? is certainly doing its part to expose the life of Wendy since her show ended, but some fans are coming up with a lot more questions than answers. Many are taking to the internet to mourn the Wendy they once knew and express their eternal love and support of the beloved TV personality.