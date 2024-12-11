‘What in the world makes you think my kids are being abused?’: Cardi B holds back tears as she slams Child Protective Services for ‘harassing’ her

Recent months have seen Cardi B subjected to cruel “pranks” which involved unknown parties calling Child Protective Services on her and the father of her children, Offset. Now the rapper has accused the CPS of “harassing” her as she got visibly distressed during an Instagram Live.

Cardi shared footage from back in October of her and her husband confronting a CPS worker as they explained that there was no abuse taking place and that it was just some sort of sick prank. Tempers begin to boil over as the pair are told that there isn’t a whole lot they can really do to prevent visits from CPS. The worker explains that these are just allegations, and that they are not being accused of abuse, but in their state, any allegations made will be investigated.

Cardi B was on the verge of tears during a recent Instagram Live while recounting what she deems harassment from Child Protective Services.



The IOP rapper shared a video recording of her and estranged husband Offset pleading with a CPS agent to leave them alone amid frivolous… pic.twitter.com/kWSBC5wrnh — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) December 10, 2024

The identity of the caller is anonymous but Cardi is adamant that neither her nor Offset abuse their children. In another clip from her recent live session, she ranted about the harassment while refuting the claims regarding the supposed abuse.

“You keep harassing me and there’s actual kids that are getting abused… None of my kids have ever gotten touched.”

While she is angry at the anonymous caller for doing what they did, Cardi also directs a lot of anger towards CPS and the worker who visited. While it’s no doubt frustrating being investigated for something you didn’t do, it’s difficult to justify putting so much blame on CPS and the worker who is the target of a lot of Cardi’s fury.

She does have a semi-valid point about how the investigation into her and kids could potentially prevent investigation into other cases where actual abuse is going on. But bear in mind, the only people who for sure know whether abuse is going on or not are Cardi B, Offset and their children.

Some voiced their sympathies for the rapper and her family on X, with some implying that her beef with Nicki Minaj might be the reason for Cardi’s harassment — it could be the notoriously partisan and fans of Minaj (known as barbz) who made the call.

This is SAD AND EVIL!!!You can dislike someone’s music, you can dislike her as a person because she has beef with your fav. But when ya’ll are now contacting CPS to ruin her life over your “fav”it gets weird. The women that was humpin her community dang wang husband ain’t do dat! — 💸Foreign💱🎲 Weight🧱 (@DrugsDibiase) December 11, 2024

Others were a lot less sympathetic towards her, claiming that Cardi brought it on herself due to her past controversies. One of the biggest controversies involving the musician involved her bragging about drugging and robbing men.

I don’t see nothing wrong here, everyone knows her past and the things she admitted too. Also this is all about the kids safety and what see best fit for them. She only making matters worse going live and insulting CPS. — Gem. In. I. (@whocalledmike) December 11, 2024

This doesn’t necessarily correlate to child abuse, but some have pointed out that CPS only investigates if there is a reasonable risk to the child.

Back in October, Cardi vowed that she would get to the bottom of the accusations, promising to reach out to her lawyer. However, as of the time of writing it doesn’t look like the identity of the anonymous caller has been revealed.

