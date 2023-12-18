What is Brad Pitt’s skin care line and how long has it been in business?

Would you believe that Brad Pitt is already 60?

The stunningly-handsome star rang in his 60s on Dec. 18, 2023, shocking the world with the revelation that the striking star does, in fact, age. Not visibly, of course, but apparently he does experience the passage of time.

I kid, of course — Pitt does show a few marks of time, speckled into his beard and written in charming lines across his face, but few people would guess that he’s already a sexagenarian. Movie magic can do a lot to slow the aging process, of course — as can the many tips and tricks embraced by the acting community — but its clear DNA plays a major part in Pitt’s perpetually youthful look. That, and perhaps reliance on the star’s own skin care brand.

What is Brad Pitt’s cosmetic line, and how long has it been around?

Image via Le Domaine

Pitt debuted his very own line of genderless skincare products awhile back, and people were instantly intrigued. Think what you will of Pitt, but its hard to deny the man’s physical appeal. He’s aged like a fine wine, and at this rate I assume he’ll be in his 80s before any of us properly comprehend that he’s getting older. The man’s barely heard of a wrinkle — they’re like out of state visitors to the perpetually youthful Pitt.

Very little of that likely has to do with Le Domaine, Pitt’s skincare line, but that won’t stop consumers from running to its products. You very likely won’t come out the other side with Pitt’s impeccable looks, but that doesn’t mean Le Domaine lacks quality.

The line was launched back in 2022 in conjunction with the Perrin family, who he’s long partnered with. The French winemakers already worked with Pitt via his winery, Château Miraval, and in 2022 they became business partners once again. Their resulting skincare line is intended for everyone, regardless of gender, and offers up a slew of high quality products for a high dollar price.

The brand’s array of anti-aging serums and facial cleansers run from the very reasonable $34 (on discount) to the very not-reasonable $193 (also on discount), but they’re hugely popular. They’re also almost completely all-natural, eco-conscious, and forward-thinking, and — according to people who’ve used them — quite effective. Just so long as you’re willing to shell out some serious cash for a sleek, well-designed product that comes in itty bitty serving sizes.