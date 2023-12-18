Is Brad Pitt married?

Brad Pitt is officially a sexagenarian.

He was already a sex symbol, a status he’s held onto for a good three decades, but the new title wasn’t earned until Dec. 18 of 2023, when the treasured star officially rang in 60. The news came as a massive surprise to pretty much everyone, ever, as they assessed the Babylon star‘s fresh face and consider just how little the aging process has affected him.

Pitt pretty much looks the same today that he did back in the ’90s, so learning that he’s inching into his 60s is rather mind-blowing. The man’s been an icon of the big screen for longer than some of us have been alive, and he perfectly embodies the idea that age is just a number. Over the course of his award-winning career, Pitt has starred in some of the biggest franchises out there, and dated some of Hollywood’s most eligible women. He even married a few of them.

Brad Pitt’s high-profile dating history

Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Brad Pitt’s star power surges and wanes, but his allure with the ladies is a constant. Pitt’s been among Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors frequently over the course of his career, only ever really departing from the status when he becomes a taken man.

Something that’s happened a fair number of times over the years. Pitt’s been married twice, over the course of his life, and he’s been linked up with a number of his famous co-stars.

The early years

Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage

In the early days of his career, Pitt shacked up with a number of the people she shared a set with. His youth is speckled with a range of minor, relatively brief, relationships with various co-stars, including — but not limited to — Robin Givens, Juliette Lewis, and Jill Schoelen, before he entered a high-profile relationship with Gwyneth Paltrow. He and the Iron Man actress dated for a solid three years in the mid-’90s, before ultimately breaking up in 1997.

Jennifer Aniston

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Right around a year after he and Paltrow broke up, Pitt was romantically linked to his eventual Friends co-star, Jennifer Aniston. The pair met in 1998, and, after around two years of dating, tied the knot in the summer of 2000. Their marriage lasted right around a half-decade, but in 2005 news broke that Aniston was seeking a divorce. The relationship, and eventual divorce, followed both Pitt and Aniston for decades after, particularly when rumors about Pitt’s following relationship arose.

Angelina Jolie

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Those rumors largely centered around the timing of Pitt’s divorce from Aniston, as it related to his blossoming relationship with Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie. The pair reportedly fell in love while on the set of the 2005 release, and images of the pair started to hit papers while Pitt’s divorce proceedings with Aniston were still underway. Both Jolie and Pitt have dismissed any theories about infidelity, but that never stopped the rumor mill from churning.

Jolie and Pitt were together from mid-2005 to 2019, when their lengthy divorce was finalized. They share six children between them, the first and second of which were adopted before Pitt was fully in the picture. He subsequently stepped in and adopted Maddox and Zahara, Pitt’s first two children, and over the coming decade welcomed Pax, Shiloh, Knox Léon, and Marcheline into the Pitt-Jolie fold.

Following their divorce, the custody battle for Jolie and Pitt’s children lasted months. Ultimately, Jolie won primary custody of all six children, but Pitt still enjoys custodial time with all of their minor kids.

Brad Pitt’s current girlfriend

Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pitt is not currently married, but he is dating. Following his 2019 divorce from Jolie, the actor largely stepped back from romance, but these days he’s back in the thick of it. Pitt is currently dating 32-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, who he was first spotted alongside in late 2022. The pair appear to be happily together still, more than a year after their relationship first became public knowledge, despite their large age gap. Pitt is nearly 30 years Ramon’s senior, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing their relationship down at all.