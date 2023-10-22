What is Bree Turner’s net worth?

If you, like millions of Peacock subscribers, have been rewatching old episodes of Grimm and thinking “I wonder what Bree Turner brought home for that?” then stay tuned, friend. We’ve done some digging.

See, the 46-year-old performer is so much more than the star of the above-named cult procedural drama, which ran on NBC from 2011 to 2017. More than a working actor with credits in shows and movies spanning the tonal range, from dramatic numbers like The Mentalist to the charmingly black comedy in Raising Hope, to an appearance as a background dancer in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. More than ANY of that – she’s the woman who played “French Girl” in the hit 1996 classic Dunston Checks In, the story of an orangutan trying to leave a life of crime and, in the process, drops coconuts on people’s heads.

And that sort of rank has privileges. Celebrity Net Worth, a website dedicated to the accurate and up-to-date estimation of various celebrities’ net worth, claims that Bree Turner is in possession of personal holdings in the neighborhood of $3 million. Where do they get that number? They’re nonspecific. Presumably, one season as a recurring character and five more as a series regular on a network drama did some heavy lifting. Her 2018 separation from orthopedic trailblazer Dr. Justin Saliman may also factor in, though that’s entirely speculative. The reality of the matter is, in all likelihood, that Turner’s wealth stems from the fact that she played Allison in Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, and Rob Schneider movies pretty famously leave everyone involved set for life.