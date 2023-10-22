What is Justin Saliman’s age and net worth?

The Los Angeles-based surgeon is probably doing alright for himself and that is excluding the Sofia Vergara dating rumors.

In today’s work-a-day world, there’s just no wrong reason to be curious about Dr. Justin Saliman.

Maybe you’re a diehard Grimm fan, and you try to keep tabs on the former husbands of Bree Turner, who separated from Saliman after two children and 10 years of marriage in 2018. Maybe you read in People that the good doctor was recently seen on what was reportedly a date with newly-single Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, following her 2023 split from Joe Manganiello. Or maybe you just love orthopedic surgery and have a special interest in the development of fresh new reconstructive techniques in the field of meniscus tears.

What is Justin Saliman’s age?

Whatever the case, you’ll have to make do with some fogginess with regard to the details of Saliman’s life. Despite what’s becoming a habit of dating celebrities, his personal life is shrouded by a protective surgical mask of secrecy.

By way of example: His age. There’s been no solid confirmation to date, but he’s reportedly 49 years old as of 2023, which would line up with HealthGrades’ assertion that he graduated from University of Colorado at Denver in 2001.

What is Justin Saliman’s net worth?

As for his net worth, that’s a whole other barrel of speculation. Indeed lists the average take for a surgeon at Cedars-Sinai at around $129,000 a year, which seems suspiciously low for a person specializing in putting people from Beverly Hills back together. Even if that number is accurate, it wouldn’t account for the money Saliman made developing Ceterix Orthopedics, a company dedicated to the development of his patented invention, the NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, designed to repair meniscus tears. According to Forbes, the company was acquired by medical device manufacturer Smith & Nephew in 2019 for a whopping $105 million – more than enough to raise any sort of family, even a “modern” one.