What is Chris Pratt’s net worth? His salary for MCU, Jurrasic, and more

Given the marvelous history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (pun intended), it won’t be surprising if the Avengers and the Guardians who carried the series on their back for more than a decade boast at least multi-million dollar bank accounts in real life. The MCU franchise is currently the highest-grossing film franchise with its worldwide box office revenue totaling $29.55 billion. But do its stars share an equally glorious wealth?

Aside from the OG Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy team enjoys unmatched popularity and love from fans. The team, mainly formed by Gamora, Drax, Groot, Rocket, and their leader Star-Lord, formally bid goodbyes to their GOTG journey after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2023. However, the stars behind the characters continue to mark their presence in Hollywood through other roles.

One of the MCU stars who has not let the end of his signature franchise stop him from being in trend is Chris Pratt, the man behind the charismatic and roguish spacefaring adventurer Star-Lord. In fact, he has pursued an impressive tactic to continue his journey in Hollywood: by playing voice roles. Chris Pratt has now become the voice of Garfield in 2024’s The Garfield Movie after voicing Mario in the second-highest-grossing film of 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. So, how thick is his wallet now?

Chris Pratt’s net worth and career

From his comedic roots as Andy Dwyer on NBC’s Parks and Recreation 14 years ago to becoming the intergalactic hero Peter Quill in the MCU, Chris Pratt’s journey through Hollywood has been a rollercoaster of charisma and versatility. His 23 years of hard work in the industry has earned him a solid spot in the A-list, and how much do A-listers need to be worth? At least a million dollars. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Pratt is currently worth $100 million.

Pratt started his acting career with the 2000 short film titled Cursed Part 3, playing the role of Devon. While people who saw his early projects would have never guessed he’d make it this big, Pratt always knew he would.

Pratt once affirmed this in an interview with EW, recalling the time his high school wrestling coach asked, “Chris, what do you want to do with yourself?” to which, Pratt replied, “I don’t know, but I know I’ll be famous and I know I’ll make a s— ton of money.” Well you have made a sh*t ton of money now Chris, and we’re glad you did.

But before jumping into his breakthrough role, Pratt also appeared in The WB drama series Everwood (2002–2006) and had supporting roles in the films Wanted (2008), Jennifer’s Body (2009), Moneyball (2011), Zero Dark Thirty (2012), and Her (2013). And even after nabbing the star-making MCU role, Pratt broke box-office records as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World trilogy from 2015 to 2022.

Chris Pratt’s salary

For Guardians of the Galaxy, the movie that launched Chris Pratt to real fame, Pratt was paid only $1.5 million in 2014. However, it is justified since Pratt became a real star only after his first intergalactic mission in the MCU. As his popularity grew, his salary reached $5 million during Avengers: Infinity War (2018) for just a brief appearance (via US Magazine).

Forbes listed Chris’s yearly earnings in 2016 at $26 million, which included his $12 million upfront fee for starring in the sci-fi romance film Passengers alongside Jennifer Lawrence. A large part of the remaining $14 million can be owed to his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 deal, which was eventually released in 2017.

Pratt played the double game: balancing the MCU and Jurrasic franchises together

In his last appearance as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the GOTG franchise’s last film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Pratt reportedly earned $20 million (via SportsKeeda). From $1.5 million to $20 million for the same role, now that’s what we call success. Parallel to this, Pratt also earned an impressive salary of $5 million for Jurassic World in 2015, followed by $10 million for 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and $14 million for 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion (via Distractify). This puts his total earnings from the Jurrasic franchise at $29 million.

Pratt’s series appearances aren’t any less of money-makers for him

Though Chris Pratt doesn’t have a long list of series under his belt, the one he has brought him enough bucks. He started his television career with a short appearance in the episode “Who Are You?” of the 2001 crime drama series The Huntress. Following this, Pratt earned his first regular role in The WB’s drama Everwood from 2002 to 2006, appearing as Bright Abbott in 89 episodes.

Fast Forward to 2022, Chris Pratt signed another leading role in the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List. Newsweek reported that Pratt is set to be paid $1.5 million per episode for his role as a U.S. Navy SEAL, James Reece (via Stylecaster).

Pratt’s voice is an asset for him

Chris Pratt has also ventured into voice roles and has thus far found success in them. He found his first voice-over opportunity with the 2014 Warner Bros. animation The Lego Movie, where he played Emmet Brickowski. He then entered the magical Disney Pixar world with the 2020 animation Onward, voicing Barley Lightfoot.

Pratt’s most successful voice role to date came in 2023 after he was chosen to be the voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. According to Showbiz Galore, Pratt was paid $5 million for his excellent vocal work in the film. This paved the way for him to become the voice of the lasagna-loving cat Garfield in the 2024 film titled The Garfield Movie. Though his paycheck for the film hasn’t been revealed yet, it’s got to be at least $5 million. Someone’s wallet is getting thicker and thicker no?