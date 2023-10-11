What is Daniel Kaluuya’s net worth?

Ahead of his big 2017 debut as Chris Washington in Get Out, Daniel Kaluuya was best known, on the big screen at least, for minor roles in a number of major releases.

Over on television, he took a more central role in several of his projects — including that impacting episode of Black Mirror — but it was Get Out, more than anything, that launched the actor to his current heights. The mind-bending horror film from Jordan Peele allowed audiences to see Kaluuya’s skills on full display, and soon after he was fielding frequent offers from some of Hollywood’s most prominent directors. He pivoted from his time in Get Out to a vital role in Black Panther, Widows, and — a few years later — Judas and the Black Messiah. Last year, he landed back on our screens in Peele’s third directorial heavy-hitter, Nope, and this year he dazzled as Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. He’ll reprise that role in the trilogy’s finale, even as he juggles the role against his work on The Kitchen, an upcoming project on which he serves as co-writer, co-director, and producer.

My point, in all those listed accomplishments, is that Kaluuya’s career is on a clear upward trajectory. After getting his start in television plays and dramas, Kaluuya is dominating, across genres, in everything from big budget superhero epics to creative horror ventures, and he’s got the bank account to show for it.

Daniel Kaluuya’s net worth in 2023

Kaluuya, at only 34 years old, is already worth more than $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The London native has been worth as much as $20 million in his career, according to the site, following an explosion in popularity. For his appearance in Judas and the Black Messiah, Kaluuya earned his first Oscar, along with his first Golden Globe, and he may have cinched his first SAG award — had he not already earned one for Black Panther.

There’s no denying Kaluuya’s prominence on the screen, both big and small, and his impact is only set to grow. The 34-year-old is a markedly talented actor, and his new prominence — earned through years of hard work and gripping releases — should see his face appear on our screens far more often in the coming years.