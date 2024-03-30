What is Daphne Joy’s ethnicity?

Model and actress Daphne Joy has found herself entangled in yet another web of high-profile drama after being spotted with Diddy last year. But her current predicament is more serious, as her ex, 50 Cent, is now seeking sole custody of their son, Sire, due to her involvement in a sex trafficking lawsuit against the hip-hop mogul.

In a move that can only be described as peak pettiness, 50, clearly still salty about their split, shared a picture of himself with their son, Sire, and couldn’t resist taking a jab at his former flame. He wrote, “Oh sht, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what I told you the other day, these b**he’s be crazy. SMH.”

But the OnlyFans model wasn’t about to take this lying down. She clapped back at 50, stating she’s not one to air personal matters online, yet the current buzz surrounding her story has pushed her to set the record straight. Emphasizing her usual preference for privacy, Daphne made it clear that she felt compelled to speak up on social media to clear the public’s understanding of her situation.

Amidst all the media frenzy, we can’t help but want to dig a little deeper to know more about Daphne Joy than just the headlines and social media clapbacks.

Joy’s background

Joy is a woman with a rich cultural background. She was born to a Filipino mother and a Puerto Rican father. She moved to the United States at a young age and was raised there. From her early days, Joy found her groove in modeling. She started with swimsuit modeling, which opened doors to more opportunities like creating her very own fashion line.

Joy launched a holiday-themed collection in collaboration with the Abyss by Abby Collection. At the age of 17, she took her first steps down the modeling runway, a move that would set the stage for her future endeavors. Her modeling success also translated into opportunities in print media.

Transitioning from print to screen, Joy made her TV debut on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out, which introduced her to a new audience. Following this, she took on roles in various television series, including comedy series like Curb Your Enthusiasm.

She has also had a minor role in Pirates of the Caribbean. While Joy’s professional life has been diverse, her personal life is more interesting. Joy has dated high-profile people like Jason Derulo and continues this trend of high-profile relationships.