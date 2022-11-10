What is Harry Styles’ net worth?

It wasn’t all that long ago that five unknown lads from England and Ireland were hand-picked by Simon Cowell to form a new boy band on the reality singing competition The X Factor. Although they didn’t win, the band would go on to blow up overnight, reaching Beatles-level fame all over the world with the release of their instant hit, “What Makes You Beautiful.” Five albums, numerous world tours, and hundreds of awards later, One Direction is still a household name with a net worth of over $150 million.

The most successful member of the group ⏤ which went on an extended hiatus in 2015 ⏤ is English singer, songwriter, and actor Harry Styles. The fashion-forward fan favorite has been busy since his days as a lead vocalist of 1D. In addition to releasing three solo albums ⏤ Harry Styles, Fine Line, and the internet-shattering Harry’s House ⏤ the 28-year-old has majorly branched out as an actor after making his debut in the Oscar-winning Dunkirk. He is set to play Eros in upcoming Marvel projects after first appearing in an Eternals post-credits scene and was recently found headlining Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling and Amazon Prime Video’s My Policeman.

He’s won a Grammy, hosted SNL, modeled for Gucci, headlined multiple concert tours, has homes in London, New York, and Los Angeles, and is easily one of the most famous and sought-out people in the world.

So how much is Harry Styles worth?

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Styles is worth a whopping $100 million. If his mounting film roles and ongoing success with his concert tour “Love on Tour” are any indication, this number is only going to climb.

Outside of his acting pursuits, Styles’ continued prosperity is due in large part to his talent as a multi-passionate performer and singer-songwriter. His first solo hit, “Sign of the Times,” was ranked the best song of 2017 by Rolling Stone, while “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “As It Was,” “Late Night Talking,” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” have since peaked on music charts all over the world and solidified him as one of the most powerful solo figures in pop music.

This has translated to handsome dividends for Styles, who does it all with a smile and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Is Styles the richest One Direction member?

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Styles isn’t the only wealthy member of the former boy band. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Niall Horan, who went on to have a successful solo career of his own, is worth $70 million. Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, who have released chart-topping singles as well as solo albums, are also worth $70 million.

Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015 before 1D officially split, is enjoying a solo career that has brought him great success with songs like “Pillowtalk” and “Dusk Till Dawn.” He is worth $75 million, making Styles the richest singer of the group.

Though there’s been talk of One Direction getting back together for a reunion tour, the group has yet to make that dream a reality. This is largely due to the individual successes each singer has had with his solo career. While fans all over the world wait with bated breath for them to reunite, one thing is certain: we can continue to expect great things from each of them, especially Harry Styles.