What is Jaden Smith’s net worth?

At this point, being a member of the Smith family feels like the equivalent of hiding under a huge blanket and patiently waiting for the monster to disappear from under your bed. Between his father Will Smith facing public scrutiny for slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars to his mother Jada Pinkett Smith airing the dirty laundry of her marriage in various interviews, it’s hardly a surprise that Jaden Smith has now found himself in the public spotlight thanks to his parents.

Apart from his parents’ complicated relationship constantly swirling throughout the Hollywood bubble, Jaden has often kept a pretty low profile and remained devoted to his own success in music. Throughout his journey in music thus far, Jaden has been the recipient of several awards and accolades through his pursuit as a rapper. On the acting side of things, Jaden first made his big-screen debut with his father Will in 2006’s The Pursuit of Happyness.

Jaden Smith’s net worth, explained

Photo via Sony

During the process of working in music on his own and collaborating with artists such as Justin Bieber, Jaden has revealed several mixtapes, studio albums, and extended plays. Alongside this musical triumph, Jaden has also starred in a variety of memorable movie projects such as The Day the Earth Stood Still, a remake of The Karate Kid, and After Earth.

Aside from his ventures in both music and acting, Jaden has taken a strong liking to fashion and has been consistently referred to as a promising young star in the fashion realm. His involvement in fashion has led to the 25-year-old actor modeling clothes for brands such as Louis Vuitton and MSFTSrep — the latter of which is the brand that he specifically created. Along with his fashion ventures, Jaden additionally became a partner of Just Water when he was only 12 and has remained involved in the water filtration system ever since.

As it stands, Jaden currently has a net worth of $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The number is significantly less than his parents, of course, although it’s worth mentioning that the Smiths are amongst the wealthiest families in Hollywood. Even all on his own, Jaden has maintained his status as one of the most popular young celebrities in the entertainment bubble, with his social media posts often receiving a plethora of engagement and interactions.