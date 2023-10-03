What is Keefe D’s net worth in 2023?

More than 20 years after musical icon Tupac Shakur was murdered, a man named Duane Keith Davis has been charged in connection to the 1996 shooting.

Davis, also known as “Keefe D,” became a suspect in Shakur’s murder back in 2011, but it took until 2023 for his arrest to come about. Rumors that he was hired by Puff Daddy, also known as “Diddy” or Sean Combs, began to circulate more than a decade back, but it wasn’t until 2018 that he officially confessed. A member of California’s South Side Compton Crips, Davis admitted he was in the vehicle from which shots were fired. While he was not behind the shooting itself, according to Davis — he claims his nephew, Orlando Anderson, was holding the gun — Davis’ 2018 admission was the first step in the arrest that came through on Sept. 29, 2023.

The official arrest is a major step in an investigation that many felt would never see closure. A July raid, followed by Davis’ arrest, seems to point to a long-overdue conviction, however, finally laying one of rap’s most followed cold cases to rest. With the former Crip in police custody, Davis is likely facing down the rest of his life in a prison cell, leaving behind the fortune he amassed over a lifetime.

Duane “Keefe D” Davis’ net worth

By the time he was actually indicted in the case of Shakur’s murder, Davis was already 60 years old and reportedly dying of cancer. He’d lived a whole life, much of it after that fateful September shooting, before he was arrested in connection to the murder. During his 60 years on this Earth, Davis managed to accumulate an enviable wealth, particularly for someone outside of the A-list.

Davis is reportedly worth around $2.5 million, according to various sources online. Everyone seems to agree on this number, which — while a far cry from the likes of Oprah Winfrey or even Tom Hanks — is far more than your average citizen can boast. He earned that wealth through a number of endeavors, but lets not forget that he reportedly made $1 million from Shakur’s murder. That payday likely laid the groundwork for the remainder of Davis’ wealth, none of which will do him much good where he’s headed.