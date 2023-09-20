What is Tom Hanks’ net worth?

Tom Hanks is easily one of the cinema’s most prominent, and respected, stars. His career stretches back decades, his film and television appearances number in the dozens, and he’s been nominated for more than a hundred awards over the course of his career.

In short, Tom Hanks is a treasure. Thus far, he remains apart from the wave of accusations that tear down our favorite stars on a near-daily basis, and his skill in performance has only matured with Hanks. He’s appeared in some of the most popular — and most memed — releases of all time, and his recent work maintains the quality and heart that always sets a Hanks film apart. As such, it should come as no surprise that he boasts a particularly hefty net worth. All that talent doesn’t come cheap, and our boy Hanks knows what he’s worth.

Tom Hanks’ net worth

Most celebrities worth their salt are worth at least a million or two, but I’d say the majority of stars land in the low tens of millions once their careers are off the ground. Hanks blows those numbers out of the water — by a long shot — with the high earnings he’s taken home over the course of his four decade long career.

Over the course of 43 years and more than fifty films, Hanks has racked up a net worth more than $400 million deep, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The majority of his earnings are predictably a product of his presence as a top-billed actor, but he didn’t bring in all that cash through acting. He also has a bulky real estate portfolio with his wife, Rita Wilson, totaling more than $150 million. That’s on top of the $25 million base salary he makes from every film appearance, and the high payouts he’s received from some of his top performances — like The Da Vinci Code, which reportedly netted him more than $70 million.

When his wife’s net worth is combined with Hanks’, the couple is worth a staggering half billion dollars. Wilson boasts a net worth around $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which provides the pair with quite the nest egg. Worth more than $500 million between them, we suspect Wilson and Hanks are looking forward to particularly cozy retirement.