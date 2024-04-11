What is Kelsey Grammer’s net worth in 2024?

A few actors remain, throughout their careers, synonymous with a single role, and in Kelsey Grammer‘s case that role is inarguably Dr. Frasier Crane.

Recommended Videos

Grammer first debuted in the role back in 1984, when Cheers first arrived on television. He was so impacting as Frasier, even among a number of other lead cast members, that a spin-off directly following the character — fittingly titled Frasier — debuted the same year Cheers concluded. Following his nearly 10-year stint on Cheers, Grammer went on to enjoy another decade (almost) in the role.

But it gets even more impressive. Frasier initially concluded, just under a decade into its run, back in 2004. Grammer stepped away from his iconic role for nearly 20 years, but in 2023 the opportunity to once again grace audiences with the fan-favorite character reared its head. Frasier returned, still starring Grammer, in October of 2023, and made him one of exceedingly few actors to maintain a role over nearly 40 years. He didn’t play it constantly over the course of those four decades, but his consistency is impressive nonetheless.

Grammer is known for plenty outside of his signature turn, of course, but it remains one of his most identifiable roles. On top of Frasier and Cheers, he’s appeared in a huge number of releases, stretching from his first days on screen in the late ’70s all the way to modern day. The instantly-popular Frasier reboot is highlighting just how relevant Grammer remains, but with a bank account like his we doubt he really needed reminding.

Kelsey Grammer’s net worth

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation

Over 45 years on our screens, Grammer has established himself as one of television’s greats. He’s wonderful on the big screen as well, of course, buts its on the small screen that Grammer truly shines. He’s been in far more television shows than cinematic releases, and they are what he’s remembered best for. They’re also the primary culprit behind the 68-year-old’s current net worth, which stands more than $80 million strong, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Grammer’s cushy bank account would be overflowing were it not for several high-dollar divorces, which drained a painful amount of that Frasier cash. Back at the show’s height, he was making a reported $1.6 million per episode, netting around $38 million per season. Without any of the financial hits he’s taken through his life, he’d likely be worth at least double his current number, but no one’s scoffing at $80 million. Its still a starkly impressive figure, and a well-earned one at that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more