What is NFL star Josh Allen’s net worth in 2023 compared to Hailee Steinfeld?

Let’s rip the Band-Aid off and get right down to it. Occasional Spider-Gwen and second-generation Hawkeye Hailee Steinfeld is, in all likelihood, romantically involved with Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. There’s just no getting around it – she was seen in attendance at the athlete’s Sept. 17 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders and posed for photos with Allen’s mom. It’s an alarming development, and it begs one important question:

Which of the two celebrities is worth more money? Or, to put it another way: If Steinfeld and Allen were to break up, and the break up was contentious enough that they then decided to go to war with one another, which one would be able to fund a better-equipped group of soldiers for hire?

Hailee Steinfeld’s net worth vs. Josh Allen’s net worth: Peace was never an option

It’s a difficult question and one that can only be answered with a liberal application of speculation, conjecture, and gossip. Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Steinfeld’s holdings are valued at some $12 million, thanks to a nonstop series of blockbuster roles beginning with her big break in True Grit in 2010. In addition to presumably sizeable paychecks from her work in two separate Marvel franchises and the closest thing to a charming, independent Transformers movie we’re ever going to get, she’s also enjoyed a lucrative endorsement deal with Italian designer clothing brand Miu Miu.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere in the $14 million range, owed in large part to his four-year, $21 million contract with the Bills since 2017. What that number doesn’t take into account is the six-year contract extension that he signed with the Bills in 2022, worth a minimum of $150 million with the possibility of bonuses bringing that number over $250 million.

What that means, from a hardware perspective, is that Allen would be able to afford an F-22 Raptor supersonic stealth fighter, priced around $150 million, and still live comfortably during what would surely be a brief military campaign against Steinfeld. The Pitch Perfect 2 star, meanwhile, would need to start pulling Iron Man paychecks in order to catch up with Allen, with her current financial situation providing, at best, the means for a dirty, ground-level guerilla force to perform acts of ungentlemanly sabotage on a short-term basis.

Not that they have to worry about that sort of thing. They both seem very happy. But if that ever changes, Josh Allen holds a massive tactical advantage.