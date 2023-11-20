Nicolas Cantu has been making headlines amid his ongoing feud with Twitch streamer and Minecraft content creator, Dream. The controversy ensued in Nov. of 2023, after Dream — also known by the online name Clay — levelled allegations that Cantu had physically assaulted him, berated an Uber driver, and used a variety of racial and homophobic slurs.

While Cantu admitted to slapping Dream and behaving inappropriately during the Uber commute, he denied any use of racial slurs. Dream later uploaded a video to X (formerly known as Twitter), in which Cantu can be heard using various slurs. While the fallout from the feud continues to unfold, the attention around Cantu has raised questions about his celebrity, including his net worth as of 2023.

What is Nicolas Cantu’s net worth?

Nicolas Cantu is a 20-year-old actor and YouTube content creator from Texas. Online, Cantu is known by the internet pseudonyms Junky Janker and nicolasCAN2. On his YouTube channel, Cantu shares videos spanning gaming content, vlogs, and QandA sessions, and has garnered over 420,000 subscribers.

Outside of his online persona, Cantu is an actor who has starred in a host of voice roles, most notably voicing Gumball in Cartoon Network’s series The Amazing World of Gumball. In 2023, he voiced Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, adding to previous voice parts in Dora and Friends: Into the City, the reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, and the lead role of Rowan Freemaker the television series Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.

Away from the microphone, Cantu has appeared on screen in a variety of acting roles, including small parts in Raven’s Home and The Good Place, and a recurring role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond. He also portrayed Hark in Steven Spielberg’s 2022 film The Fabelmans. Cantu is elsewhere known for his appearance in Old Navy commercials, in which he starred alongside the likes of Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Fred Armisen.

Additional details around Cantu’s salaries for his various film and television projects remain scarce, though various sources report that he earned between $200,000 to $300,000 for his role in Mutant Mayhem, and around $70,000 for his work on The Fabelmans. Cantu also derives income from this YouTube channels, where he is said to earn upwards of $15,000 per year.

With such an illustrious career online and onscreen, Cantu’s net worth is currently estimated to be at around $1.5 million as of writing.