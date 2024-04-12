A photo of Paris Hilton.
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Category:
Celebrities

What is Paris Hilton’s net worth in 2024?

She's sitting on a fortune, even after sinking way too much into Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs.
Taylor Mansfield
  and 
Tom Meisfjord
|
Published: Apr 12, 2024 12:16 pm

Multimedia megastar Paris Hilton has more money than you, as if that’s a huge shock. Truth be told, she has more money than most people.

Even after losing a potential nine-figure inheritance after being largely and publicly cut out of the will of her grandfather, hotelier Barron Hilton, she still has enough money to drown you in a Scrooge McDuck-sized pool of money and still have enough left over to buy the silence of any potential witnesses. Would she? Has she? We’ll never know. That’s how rich she is. 

How much is Paris Hilton worth?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Paris Hilton signs books for fans at the UK launch of "Paris: The Memoir" at Selfridges London on March 17, 2023 in London, England.
Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Selfridges

Per the folks at Celebrity Net Worth, who speculate on this sort of thing for a living, Paris Hilton has an estimated value of $300 million. The majority of the haul comes from product endorsements. Hilton has been the face of 17 separate fragrances, endorsed Skims, Valentino, Lanvin, and the Summer Olympics, and became the unofficial spokesperson for the sense of shame that people feel in the moments after they bring up their NFT collections after a 2022 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. She has a section of Roblox dedicated to her, and, via her company 11:11 Media, she’s a key investor in a company specializing in that one product that America can never get enough of: Full-body luxury holograms.

Diversification being the key to a successful portfolio, Hilton continues to thrive. Meanwhile, her husband Carter Reum lags behind her — embarrassingly, really — with a scant estimated $20 million net worth. It isn’t hot. It isn’t hot at all. That much money will barely buy you 134,000 nights in a two-queen room at a Hilton hotel. Good thing he gets a family discount.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.
Author
Tom Meisfjord
Tom is an entertainment writer with five years of experience in the industry, and thirty more years of experience outside of it. His fields of expertise include superheroes, classic horror, and most franchises with the word "Star" in the title. An occasionally award-winning comedian, he resides in the Pacific Northwest with his dog, a small mutt with impulse control issues.