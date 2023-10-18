What is Rebecca Romijn’s net worth in 2023?

Rebecca Romijn is known for a lot of things, but she’ll always be Mystique to me.

Don’t get me wrong, I loved Jennifer Lawrence in the role as well, but the women I picture, when summoning Mystique’s blue skin and flexible ferocity to mind, is always Romijn. Even outside of X-Men, Romijn is an easy standout across many of my favorite properties, including Star Trek — yep, that’s her playing Una Chin-Riley in Discovery and Strange New Worlds — and a recent spate of animated DC favorites.

She’s in non-geeky releases too, of course, they just don’t interest me as much as her involvement in my longtime favorites. But that’s not to throw shade in the direction of Ugly Betty, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Femme Fatale, The Librarians, or NTSF:SD:SUV::, all of which likewise showcase just how talented — and drop-dead gorgeous — Romijn is. The woman is dynamic on the big and small screen, and her longstanding presence as a favorite of nerds everywhere helped immensely in earning the 50-year-old her current wealth.

Rebecca Romijn’s net worth

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Paramount+

Celebrities make a lot of money, so once you’ve perused the net worth of a few Hollywood heavy-hitters, the line gets blurry. For we poor, minimum-wage plebeians, anyone with more than $1 million in the bank account is doing pretty damn good. Once you push past $10 million, it all starts to look the same.

Still, $20 million feels low for a woman of Rebecca Romijn’s talent and tenure. She’s been a major player in film and television for more than 20 years now, but Celebrity Net Worth places her wealth at only $20 million, far less than many of her Hollywood peers. She’s probably not hurting for cash, however, so don’t feel too bad for Romijn, who’s likely got plenty more earning to do over the next few years.