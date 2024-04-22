What is Santo August’s release date?

Santo August began his musical career as a member of the prominent boy band Mindless Behavior. Unfortunately, his reckless actions led to his arrest and a lengthy prison sentence.

Born in 1997, Chresanto August joined Mindless Behavior in 2008 as the group’s main rapper. Behind the stage name Roc Royal, August trained in singing and dancing for two years with his former bandmates before Mindless Behavior launched their first record, 2011’s #1 Girl. The quick success of the group assured all four young Mindless Behavior artists would get a comfortable life from that point forward. Sadly, Roc Royal’s uncompromising attitude and legal problems would result in him being kicked out of the band in 2014.

In July 2014, August was filmed beating a drug addict who supposedly owed him money. The video went viral, with Roc Royal issuing a half-baked apology in which he claims he gave the victim a “pass” multiple times before losing his temper. August allegedly stole the BMW 325i of producer Chris Clark four months later, cementing his image as a criminal. So, in December 2014, Mindless Behavior officially announced they would no longer work with Roc Royal.

August would take a new stage name, Santo August, and begin his solo career as a rapper. In June 2015, Santo August released his first solo single, “Amazing,” which received great reception. That could be a turning point in August’s life, as he got a second chance at success and an excuse to get some distance from a life of crime. Sadly, August was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to prison in 2017.

Why did Santo August get sentenced to prison?

While details of Santo August’s trial were not revealed to the public, the rapper was arrested in February 2016 on charges of robbery, battery, and weapon possession. The trial lasted until July 2016, when August pleaded guilty in exchange for a reduced sentence. According to the deal, August’s good behavior could get him out of jail as soon as 2018, when he completed two years behind bars. However, in April 2024, Santo August remains locked, making us speculate that August is not a good boy.

When he first got to prison, August kept updating his Instagram profile and talking to his fans. He lost this privilege, and his account is no longer online, making it even harder to know when August’s release date will be. The last news came as a photo from August in prison, posted on November 22, 2023.

It’s a shame that Santo August didn’t use the many opportunities he got to be a present father for his children. August is the proud father of two sons he made with his ex-girlfriend Desiree Twyman. Royal was born in 201, while Bronx came to the world in 2018 while August fulfilled his sentence.

There is still no official information on when Santo August will be released. Hopefully, he will behave himself and get back to his family sooner rather than later.

